UVA Darden No. 9 in US and No. 1 Public School in New Bloomberg Businessweek Ranking

By Dave Hendrick

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is once again ranked in the Top 10 in the new ranking of Full-Time MBA programs by Bloomberg Businessweek.

Darden is ranked No. 9 in the publication’s Best B-Schools 2022-23 list, which covers schools in the United States. In addition to the overall ranking, Darden is No. 1 among public universities, up from No. 2 in the previous year’s ranking. Darden’s overall spot at No. 9 is unchanged from the previous Bloomberg ranking, although the School improved in nearly all metrics.

Specifically, Darden made gains in the categories of Learning, Compensation, Entrepreneurship and Diversity. Darden is tied for No. 2 among the Top 10 schools in the Learning category and ranked No. 10 overall in the category of Compensation.

Darden has the lowest tuition among all schools in the Top 10, according to the ranking.

The ranking methodology includes a mix of survey data from alumni in the classes of 2014, 2015 and 2016, as well as students in the Class of 2022 and recruiters hiring for full-time positions in 2020 and 2021.

According to Bloomberg, the surveys for all stakeholder groups begin by asking respondents to rank the five most important qualities when considering a school or hiring a graduate; the answers then determine the weighting of Bloomberg’s various indexes. The current ranking places the most weight on compensation, followed by learning, networking, entrepreneurship and diversity.

Recent Darden graduates have broken numerous records in career metrics, and preliminary data from the Class of 2022 shows continued gains, with the highest mean and median base salaries in School history.

In addition to metrics, the new ranking includes a qualitative section, with students and alumni sharing “what’s best” about the MBA program. Comments about Darden included:

“Relationships built through learning teams, case method, and close-knit community”

“Tight knit community, excellent faculty and impactful career services”

“The community and the learning opportunities and support it encourages due to everything being student run”

“The collaborative environment, from our learning team meetings to the case discussions in the classroom”

“High-quality educational opportunities and the dual degree program”

