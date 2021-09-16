Bloomberg Businessweek Ranks UVA Darden in Top 10

By Dave Hendrick

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is ranked in the Top 10 in the new business school ranking of Full-Time MBA programs from Bloomberg Businessweek.

In the publication’s Best B-Schools 2021-22 list, Darden is ranked No. 9 in the United States and No. 2 among programs at public universities.

Darden is ranked in the Top 15 in the categories of Compensation, Learning and Networking. Among Top 10 Schools, Darden is No. 3 in Learning and No. 6 in Networking.

Based on career outcomes from the Class of 2020 and feedback from recruiters, alumni and students, Darden improved in the Compensation category compared to the last Bloomberg Businessweek ranking released in 2019. Recent Darden graduates continue this positive momentum as they excel in early career figures. Preliminary data reported from the Full-Time MBA Class of 2021 indicates that about 97 percent of students received a full-time job offer within three months of graduation. The class also reported an average salary of about $145,000, with an average signing bonus of nearly $35,000.

The ranking results include a section on “what’s best” about each program. Quotes from Darden students and alumni include:

“The high engagement case method forces you to not only think about business ideas in new ways, but to also structure ideas in a format that is consumable for others. That idea of helping others understand has been very valuable.”

“The academic experience — intense case discussions with brilliant, diverse, yet humble students, facilitated by phenomenally talented faculty.”

“The case method — learning from and with such talented, intelligent and passionate individuals while constantly honing my communication skills.”

Bloomberg Businessweek’s ranking is based on survey results from recent alumni, students who graduated in the Class of 2021 and companies that recruit MBAs.