UVA Darden Top Five for Salary and Bonus in Latest US News & World Report Ranking

By Dave Hendrick

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business Full-Time MBA Class of 2021 is ranked No. 1 among public graduate MBA programs for average starting salary and bonus and No. 5 among all schools, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Business Schools ranking. The School is also No. 1 among the Top 20 schools for students who had secured jobs by graduation.

The new ranking represents the fourth year in a row Darden earned the No. 1 salary and bonus ranking among public MBA programs and the fifth year in a row in the Top 5 among all schools. The mean starting salary and bonus for the Darden Class of 2021 increased to $176,167, according to U.S. News and World Report‘s calculation.

Darden’s Full-Time MBA program is ranked No. 14 overall and No. 3 among public schools.

US News & World Report’s ranking is based on a combination of peer assessment surveys from business school deans and program directors, surveys of corporate recruiters, and school-provided admissions and career data.

The School improved year over year across admissions and career metrics. The Darden Full-Time MBA Employment Report, published in November 2021, details the continued upward trajectory of Darden MBA students across a variety of career measurements in recent years, as well as a 100 percent internship rate for the Class of 2022.

The world’s most innovative companies recognize the value Darden alumni bring to their teams, and students graduate ready to solve the most pressing business challenges. In August 2021, the School launched career journey maps and career elective guides, helping MBA students navigate the School’s classroom and experiential opportunities to position themselves for the most in-demand careers.

“These career outcomes reflect the motivation and drive of our students and alumni,” said Jeff McNish, Assistant Dean of The Career Center at Darden. “They seek careers that provide an opportunity to innovate and lead, making a real difference in global organizations.”

In other rankings from the publication, Darden is listed as the No. 5 MBA for management — up from No. 7 in the prior year and the fourth year in a row in the Top 10 — and the Darden Executive MBA is ranked No. 13.

In December 2021, the Princeton Review ranked Darden among the top MBA programs in a number of key categories, including the No. 1 MBA for consulting, No. 2 MBA for management and No. 5 for career prospects, with more Top 10 rankings overall than any other School.