UVA Darden Publishes Full-Time MBA Employment Report and Internship Outcomes for the Classes of 2021 and 2022

By Mary Shea Watson

Report Shows Record Starting Salaries, 100 Percent Summer Internships

The University of Virginia Darden School of School of Business Career Center released its comprehensive Full-Time MBA Employment Report, detailing post-MBA career outcomes for the Class of 2021 and internship outcomes for the Class of 2022.

In September, the center shared new employment records and notable career highlights achieved by the Class of 2021, which included: record starting salaries and signing bonuses, the highest percent of students employed at graduation, gains for international students, and more students entering roles in private equity, venture capital and health care, among other accomplishments.

“The record-breaking figures in this report reflect each and every Darden student’s tremendous resilience, compassion and commitment to purpose — even in times of great, historic change,” said Jeff McNish, assistant dean of the Career Center. “Darden’s career team and greater community look forward to watching as the School’s newest alumni continue to meet the challenges and embrace the successes to come as they launch their post-MBA career journeys.”

The official Darden employment report delves deeper into employment and internship figures for the School’s most recent graduates and its Class of 2022. The publication also shares data visualizations of employment trends for Darden’s past five graduating Full-Time MBA classes. These visualizations represent the Class of 2021’s record-breaking results, such as an 8-percentage point gain in students employed by graduation and an over $20,000 increase in average starting salaries when compared to the same figures for Darden’s Class of 2017.

For the Third Consecutive Year, 100 Percent of First Years Secure a Summer Internship

Despite ongoing pandemic-induced economic upheaval, every student in the Class of 2022 reported a summer internship experience for the third year in a row. As with their Class of 2021 classmates, students in the Class of 2022 also reported higher average monthly salaries year-over-year.

“Internships provide Darden’s talented First Year students with unique opportunities for personal and professional growth,” McNish said. “Through these summer experiences, students can explore and test the business knowledge they’ve acquired through the School’s award-winning curriculum and experience.”

Of the leading internship industries, 29 percent of the class interned at a financial services firm, 27 percent at a consulting company, 15 percent at a technology company and 7 percent interned in health care. By function, consulting and finance drew nearly two-thirds of the class, while 19 percent of students pursued general management internships and 13 percent interned in marketing roles.

Nearly 10 percent of students accepted internships facilitated by Darden’s Nonprofit Internship Fund (DNIF) and Batten Venture Internship Program (BVIP). By helping to cover students’ summer living expenses, the School’s DNIF program encourages First Years to pursue internships in the nonprofit and social sectors. Similarly, BVIPs allow Darden students to intern with a diverse array of startups, venture capital firms and closely held enterprises. In these internships, Darden’s Batten Institute provides a matching stipend to supplement students’ summer salaries.

Explore more recent internships and career outcomes in Darden’s Employment Report for the Full-Time MBA Classes of 2021 and 2022.