The Princeton Review Ranks UVA Darden in Top 10 in 11 Categories
By Dave Hendrick
The Princeton Review ranked the University of Virginia Darden School of Business among the top MBA programs in a number of key categories — including the No. 1 Best Professors for the fifth year in a row. The organization’s Best Business Schools for 2022 ranking assesses 241 MBA programs and ranks schools across 18 categories based on a combination of information provided by schools and student surveys.
Among all MBA programs, Darden earned more Top 10 rankings than any other School, placing in 11 categories.
Darden is ranked in the Top 10 in the following categories:
- 1 — Best Professors (No. 1 for the fifth year in a row)
- 1 — Best MBA in Consulting (Top 5 for the fifth year in a row)
- 2 — Best MBA in Management (Top 3 for the fifth year in a row)
- 3 — Best Classroom Experience
- 5 — Best Career Prospects
- 5 — Most-Family Friendly
- 8 — Best MBA in Finance
- 8 — Best MBA in Marketing
- 9 — Best Campus Environment
- 9 — Best MBA in Nonprofit
- 10 — Best Resources for Women
Darden’s strong performance comes on the heels of a year of immense momentum, with record-breaking career metrics for the Class of 2021, consistently strong rankings and new programs intended to support the School’s goals of inclusive excellence, including Women@Darden, and the Darden School Foundation’s Impact Fellows and Breakthrough Scholars.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D., MSBA and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
