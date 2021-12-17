The Princeton Review Ranks UVA Darden in Top 10 in 11 Categories

By Dave Hendrick

The Princeton Review ranked the University of Virginia Darden School of Business among the top MBA programs in a number of key categories — including the No. 1 Best Professors for the fifth year in a row. The organization’s Best Business Schools for 2022 ranking assesses 241 MBA programs and ranks schools across 18 categories based on a combination of information provided by schools and student surveys.

Among all MBA programs, Darden earned more Top 10 rankings than any other School, placing in 11 categories.

Darden is ranked in the Top 10 in the following categories:

1 — Best Professors (No. 1 for the fifth year in a row)

1 — Best MBA in Consulting (Top 5 for the fifth year in a row)

2 — Best MBA in Management (Top 3 for the fifth year in a row)

3 — Best Classroom Experience

5 — Best Career Prospects

5 — Most-Family Friendly

8 — Best MBA in Finance

8 — Best MBA in Marketing

9 — Best Campus Environment

9 — Best MBA in Nonprofit

10 — Best Resources for Women

Darden’s strong performance comes on the heels of a year of immense momentum, with record-breaking career metrics for the Class of 2021, consistently strong rankings and new programs intended to support the School’s goals of inclusive excellence, including Women@Darden, and the Darden School Foundation’s Impact Fellows and Breakthrough Scholars.