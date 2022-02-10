UVA Darden Professors Launch New Season of Podcast Featuring CEO Stories on Communication Challenges
By Jay Hodgkins
University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professors June West and Steve Soltis launched the second season of their podcast CEO Voices: Leading With Communication, featuring four new episodes with entrepreneurs and startup CEOs of fast-growth enterprises. The podcast explores how leadership communication enables CEOs to be transformational leaders, offering compelling stories offered by CEOs on the front lines of business.
Season 2, Episode 1: Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and Founder of Interos
In this episode, West and Soltis speak with Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and founder of Interos, the Arlington, Virginia-based supply chain visibility company. Bisceglie shares thoughts on the role of communication in shaping fast-growth unicorn companies.
Season 2, Episode 2: Charlotte Hanes, CEO of River Ridge Land and Cattle Co.
West and Soltis speak with Charlotte Hanes, CEO of River Ridge Land and Cattle Co., the Grayson County, Virginia-based sustainable farming operation. Hanes provides insights on building credibility and enhancing brands through effective communication.
Season 2, Episode 3: Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Stuckey’s Corp.
West and Soltis speak with Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Georgia-based Stuckey’s Corp. Stuckey shares thoughts on the power of communication in revitalizing an iconic Southern roadside brand.
Season 2, Episode 4: Hayes Humphreys, COO of Devils Backbone Brewing Co.
West and Soltis speak with Hayes Humphreys, COO of Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Co. Humphreys discusses the impact communication has had on his career and the successful craft beer business he leads.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D., MSBA and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
