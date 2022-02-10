UVA Darden Professors Launch New Season of Podcast Featuring CEO Stories on Communication Challenges

By Jay Hodgkins

University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professors June West and Steve Soltis launched the second season of their podcast CEO Voices: Leading With Communication, featuring four new episodes with entrepreneurs and startup CEOs of fast-growth enterprises. The podcast explores how leadership communication enables CEOs to be transformational leaders, offering compelling stories offered by CEOs on the front lines of business.

Season 2, Episode 1: Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and Founder of Interos

In this episode, West and Soltis speak with Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and founder of Interos, the Arlington, Virginia-based supply chain visibility company. Bisceglie shares thoughts on the role of communication in shaping fast-growth unicorn companies.