Renovation of C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall at UVA Darden’s Charlottesville Grounds Begins

Jimmy Rose (MBA ’85), who is father to Darden MBAs Caroline Rose (MBA ’19) and Molly Rose (Class of 2022), also recently made a gift to support the renovation. “Much more than a teacher, Ray was a mentor, adviser, confidant and friend to us,” Rose said. “When the opportunity became available to recognize one of the true culture carriers of the Darden experience, I jumped at the chance. It is an honor for me to help make this honor to him possible.”

David Cheek (MBA ’79) also recently made a gift to support the Smith Hall renovation, bringing philanthropic support for the project closer to the finish line. “Through engagement with Dean Scott Beardsley, I am delighted to support the renovation of C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall,” said Cheek. “I was particularly motivated to take advantage of the matching funds from Frank Sands Sr., and I encourage my fellow alumni to consider this wonderful opportunity to support Darden and honor C. Ray Smith.”

Gordon Crawford (MBA ’71) was one of the early supporters of the renovation. “One late afternoon on my way to my bartending job at the Boar’s Head Inn, I bumped into C. Ray as I was picking up my cases for that night,” shared Crawford. “He said, ‘You didn’t sign up to see the Capital Group. Call in sick, get a suit on, and I’ll try to have them wait to see you.’ The rest is history. I spent my entire career at Capital. I am eternally grateful to C. Ray for his dedication to me as his student and the way he mentored me to be the best I could be.”