Yael Grushka-Cockayne Isn’t Reinventing UVA Darden. She’s Betting the World Needs What It Does Best.

By David Buie-Moltz

Few business schools are as closely identified with what happens in the classroom as the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Darden’s reputation has long rested on an immersive Socratic case-method approach to teaching, deeply engaged faculty, business-relevant research, loyal alumni and a belief that leadership is learned through preparation, conversation and sound decision-making. Across two decades and two consequential deanships, the School has sharpened that identity while expanding its reach through new programs, facilities, partnerships and a growing presence in the Washington, D.C., area.

Yael Grushka-Cockayne has seen that evolution up close and helped carry it forward — in the classroom, in her scholarship and in senior roles across the School.

Now, as Darden’s 10th dean, she steps into a new role at a moment when business education has rarely felt more important: artificial intelligence is changing how people work, careers demand continual learning and organizations need leaders who can learn quickly, think clearly and make sound decisions amid uncertainty.

In a conversation with The Darden Report, Grushka-Cockayne framed Darden’s next chapter around a simple idea: What has long made the School distinctive is increasingly what the world needs.

Many new deans have to learn about their institution. You’re stepping into the role as someone shaped by Darden. How does that change the job?

I’m not coming from outside with an abstract idea of what Darden should be. I know what makes this place work and special.

I believe in the case method. I believe in student-centered learning. I believe in the intensity of the classroom and the accountability that comes with it. I believe in research that shapes companies and inspires practice. So, for me, this role is not about turning Darden into something else. That would make no sense.

I think this is the moment for Darden to go out into the world with more confidence. Students know what happens here. Alumni know it. Companies and organizations that work with us know it. But I think Darden has more to say at a time when many more people are looking for guidance.

That is the opportunity: How do more people benefit from what Darden does?

That requires confidence, but also discipline. We can be more visible, more connected and more useful in the world without changing who we are.

One place business leaders are urgently looking for answers is AI. As technology changes how people work, the question of what business school is really for has become sharper. What does Darden have to say in this moment?

Darden has a lot to say on how to lead with AI, since the most critical capabilities emerge naturally in how we already operate; therefore, we don’t have to invent a new answer for what leaders need now.

That doesn’t mean ignoring technology. AI can process information. It can analyze, generate and help people work faster. We should teach it, study it and use it well. I teach in this space. Our faculty are working in this space. Our students need to understand these tools and how to use them ethically and well.

But the Darden student-centered approach has always been about assessing the quality of various arguments, synthesizing evidence, assessing tradeoffs and making decisions. It’s about learning how to think with and through other people’s perspectives. If technology gives people more answers, leaders need to become better at knowing which answers deserve trust.

That is where Darden has something distinctive to say. A Darden student learns to prepare, speak, listen, argue, decide and take responsibility for their reasoning. That’s not something we invented because of AI; that’s what Darden has always done.

AI makes that more urgent, not less.

The research and thought leadership at Darden is deeply inspired by practice and by delivering impact. Business leaders today are seeking frameworks and insights that can help them navigate such uncertain times and that are practice-relevant.

Leaders still need to know what questions to ask, how to evaluate evidence, how to understand context, how to bring people along and how to make responsible decisions. That’s why this is a moment for Darden to bet on people.

You’ve said you still plan to teach, write cases and continue your scholarship as dean. Why does that matter to you?

Because I don’t want to lead the School from a distance.

I won’t teach as much as I have before. The dean’s role has to be my priority. But I do plan to stay connected to the classroom, case writing and scholarship.

I love working with companies on real problems. I love writing cases. I love research. I love the craft of teaching. That part of my life is not shutting down. It will change, but it remains part of who I am and part of what I bring to this role. I fundamentally believe that the activities of teaching and doing research are synergistic, and both are informative to my ability to lead this organization from within and from the front.

The classroom and generating thought leadership are not just a part of Darden. It’s where so much of Darden’s value is created, and I want to stay close to that.

If the classroom is where so much of Darden’s value is created, how does that value travel beyond Charlottesville — through Darden’s presence in the Washington, D.C., area and around the world?

It starts with recognizing that Darden is already more global than we sometimes tell ourselves it is.

I came to Darden from outside the U.S. Many of our faculty did. Our alumni are around the world. Our faculty teach, speak and work globally. Our research is internationally relevant. Our students and executive education participants bring international experience and ambition.

But global impact isn’t only about whether people everywhere know the name. It’s about being present and useful, and about connecting Darden communities around the world so they feel part of the same conversation and part of the same school.

Sometimes that happens through a program, a company, an alumni gathering or a faculty relationship. Sometimes it’s quieter — a way of thinking, leading or convening that travels through people and organizations.

The goal is to make Darden’s impact visible and valuable wherever our people are, and easier for the world to see.

New deans often inherit work already in motion. How do you balance continuity with setting your own direction?

Continuity matters here.

Interim Dean Mike Lenox has helped guide the School through this transition year with the 2026 Launchpad, and I’m grateful for that work.

Mike and I have been friends and colleagues for a long time. We joined Darden around the same time and have worked together in various ways over the years, including on the Good Disruption podcast. I’ve a lot of respect for how he thinks, how he leads and how much he cares about the School.

So, I’m not coming in to discard work that is underway. There is important work already moving — around AI, the student experience, faculty impact, community, fundraising and the long-term resources Darden needs — and we’re going to keep moving on that work.

At the same time, I’m stepping into a new role, even at a place I know deeply. I need to see Darden from this vantage point. That is actually a gift.

It gives us time to finish important work well while preparing the next broader vision for the School.

As you begin developing your vision for the School, what should people look for?

I hope people see clarity, listening, rigor and progress.

That does not mean everyone will agree with every decision. But I want students to feel they’re getting what they came for — and more. I want organizations to feel that Darden helps them understand and lead in a messy world. I want alumni to feel connected and proud. I want faculty and staff to feel that their work matters, has impact and that we’re moving together.

I want people to want Darden because it gives them value, inspiration and a way to do more.