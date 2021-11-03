13 New Members Join UVA Darden’s Principal Donors Society

By Jay Hodgkins

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced 13 new members to the Principal Donors Society, the School’s highest designation for lifetime giving. The class marks the second largest of new inductees in a single year, highlighting the momentum of Darden’s Powered by Purpose campaign, which is now approaching the $400 million milestone with $342 million raised as of 1 October.

In addition to the new Principal Donors, four previously recognized Principal Donors earned recognition at a new level of the Principal Donors Society.

Now numbering 96, Darden’s Principal Donors have fueled the School’s surge to excellence since its founding and have contributed significantly to the School’s establishment, history and facilities.

“The support of this newest class of Principal Donors and those previously inducted will undoubtedly elevate the Darden School to new heights as we capitalize on our progess to prepare the next generation of purpose-driven business leaders,” said Dean Scott Beardsley. “On behalf of the Darden community, including the students and faculty who benefit every day from philanthropy, I express my sincere gratitude for the leadership and generosity.”

Darden will formally induct the new members, which includes one anonymous donor, at a celebration held on Grounds on 21 October. The new members of the Principal Donors Society are:

Gordon (MBA ’71) and Dona Crawford . Gordon “Gordy” Crawford retired in 2012 after 41 years at the Capital Group, a global investment management company with $2.6 trillion in assets under management. Crawford is a loyal member of the Hickory Club and Darden Society and has supported many initiatives at Darden, including the redevelopment of C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall.

. Gordon “Gordy” Crawford retired in 2012 after 41 years at the Capital Group, a global investment management company with $2.6 trillion in assets under management. Crawford is a loyal member of the Hickory Club and Darden Society and has supported many initiatives at Darden, including the redevelopment of C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall. Hugh Cullman. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1945 and serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Korean War, Hugh Cullman held numerous roles for Philip Morris Companies Inc. for more than 50 years, including as vice chairman of the company’s board of directors. At Darden, he supports the Smith Hall Redevelopment Fund in support of the renovation of C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall.

After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1945 and serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Korean War, Hugh Cullman held numerous roles for Philip Morris Companies Inc. for more than 50 years, including as vice chairman of the company’s board of directors. At Darden, he supports the Smith Hall Redevelopment Fund in support of the renovation of C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall. William K. (MBA ’91) and Robin W. Daniel . William “Dan” Daniel II is an advisor for KKR Private Equity, working with its industrial, health care and technology teams. Previously, Daniel served 14 years as executive vice president of Danaher Corp. He previously served on Darden’s Corporate Advisory Board.

. William “Dan” Daniel II is an advisor for KKR Private Equity, working with its industrial, health care and technology teams. Previously, Daniel served 14 years as executive vice president of Danaher Corp. He previously served on Darden’s Corporate Advisory Board. Morris S. Smith Foundation and trustees Sterling, Larry and Mei Franklin . Sterling Franklin, Larry Franklin, and Mei Kwong Franklin are trustees of the Morris S. Smith Foundation, a charitable foundation dedicated to supporting education. At Darden, the Franklins have established four endowment funds to provide support for students in the form of partial-tuition fellowships and stipends for overseas educational experiences. In addition, they have established a fund to recognize staff for “Excellence in Support of Case Writing.” They have also made a major pledge to the new arboretum and botanical gardens.

. Sterling Franklin, Larry Franklin, and Mei Kwong Franklin are trustees of the Morris S. Smith Foundation, a charitable foundation dedicated to supporting education. At Darden, the Franklins have established four endowment funds to provide support for students in the form of partial-tuition fellowships and stipends for overseas educational experiences. In addition, they have established a fund to recognize staff for “Excellence in Support of Case Writing.” They have also made a major pledge to the new arboretum and botanical gardens. John W. and Barbara A. Glynn . John Glynn Jr. is the founder and managing partner of Glynn Capital Management and Glynn Ventures, a venture capital fund, in Menlo Park, California. The Glynns have demonstrated ongoing dedication to UVA and commitment to strengthen key areas within its schools. At Darden, the Glynns created the Glynn Chair in Venture Capital Fund, which will enable the school to recruit an influential expert in venture capital.

. John Glynn Jr. is the founder and managing partner of Glynn Capital Management and Glynn Ventures, a venture capital fund, in Menlo Park, California. The Glynns have demonstrated ongoing dedication to UVA and commitment to strengthen key areas within its schools. At Darden, the Glynns created the Glynn Chair in Venture Capital Fund, which will enable the school to recruit an influential expert in venture capital. John B. (MBA ’84) and Connie B. Jung . John Jung Jr. spent 37 years in capital markets, retiring at the end of 2021 as the senior managing director and head of capital markets for BB&T. The Jungs have established the Jung Family Professorship for an emerging scholar on the Darden faculty in honor of the wonderful professors John and four of the Jung’s children had at Darden.

. John Jung Jr. spent 37 years in capital markets, retiring at the end of 2021 as the senior managing director and head of capital markets for BB&T. The Jungs have established the Jung Family Professorship for an emerging scholar on the Darden faculty in honor of the wonderful professors John and four of the Jung’s children had at Darden. David M. (MBA ’78) and Kathleen O. LaCross . Dave LaCross founded Risk Management Technologies in 1989, which integrated several then-breakthrough technologies that enabled enterprise-wide interest rate risk management. It was acquired by the credit scoring company Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) in 1997. He now serves on the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees. Dave and Kathy LaCross’ initial support for Darden established the David M. LaCross Professorship as well as a charitable remainder unitary trust for which Darden is the beneficiary.

. Dave LaCross founded Risk Management Technologies in 1989, which integrated several then-breakthrough technologies that enabled enterprise-wide interest rate risk management. It was acquired by the credit scoring company Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) in 1997. He now serves on the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees. Dave and Kathy LaCross’ initial support for Darden established the David M. LaCross Professorship as well as a charitable remainder unitary trust for which Darden is the beneficiary. Byrne (MBA ’86) and Pamela Murphy . Byrne Murphy has dedicated over 35 years to international property development and investment, launching a series of ventures that imported and rolled out new American concepts across Europe. The Murphys established the Byrne and Pamela Murphy Scholarship and the Murphy Fellowship for International Exchange and Research at Darde. They also support the Class of 1986 Peter J. Niehaus Memorial Scholarship and the Robert F. Bruner Dean’s Fund for Faculty Excellence.

. Byrne Murphy has dedicated over 35 years to international property development and investment, launching a series of ventures that imported and rolled out new American concepts across Europe. The Murphys established the Byrne and Pamela Murphy Scholarship and the Murphy Fellowship for International Exchange and Research at Darde. They also support the Class of 1986 Peter J. Niehaus Memorial Scholarship and the Robert F. Bruner Dean’s Fund for Faculty Excellence. Mary Buckle (MBA ’86) and Stewart Searle . Mary Buckle Searle pursued a 30-year career in investment banking, information services and executive search after graduating from Darden. She has been a long-time supporter of the Class of 1986 Peter J. Niehaus Memorial Scholarship and a founding contributor to the Professor Richard Brownlee Scholarship Fund. She has contributed to the Darden Annual Fund since graduation and established a planned giving program.

. Mary Buckle Searle pursued a 30-year career in investment banking, information services and executive search after graduating from Darden. She has been a long-time supporter of the Class of 1986 Peter J. Niehaus Memorial Scholarship and a founding contributor to the Professor Richard Brownlee Scholarship Fund. She has contributed to the Darden Annual Fund since graduation and established a planned giving program. Allan W. (MBA ’62) and Barbara G. Staats . Allan Staats credited Darden for changing the trajectory of his life. “Darden opened new vistas and expanded my interests,” he said. A loyal Darden Annual Fund donor, Staats established the Allan and Barbara Staats Fellowship in 2012 in honor of his 50th Darden reunion. He made an additional generous principal gift supporting the Staats Fellowship through his estate plan.

. Allan Staats credited Darden for changing the trajectory of his life. “Darden opened new vistas and expanded my interests,” he said. A loyal Darden Annual Fund donor, Staats established the Allan and Barbara Staats Fellowship in 2012 in honor of his 50th Darden reunion. He made an additional generous principal gift supporting the Staats Fellowship through his estate plan. Roe and Penny Stamps . E. Roe Stamps IV is private investor and co-founder of the Boston-based private investment company Summit Partners. He and his late wife, Penny, have shown their deep commitment to education, supporting projects and scholarships at 48 universities and colleges nationwide, including Darden. Through the Stamps Scholars Program, the family has created innovative scholarship programs supporting approximately 976 students during the current school year. There have been 40 Stamps Fellow at Darden to date.

. E. Roe Stamps IV is private investor and co-founder of the Boston-based private investment company Summit Partners. He and his late wife, Penny, have shown their deep commitment to education, supporting projects and scholarships at 48 universities and colleges nationwide, including Darden. Through the Stamps Scholars Program, the family has created innovative scholarship programs supporting approximately 976 students during the current school year. There have been 40 Stamps Fellow at Darden to date. Bradley J. (MBA/JD ’87) and Terry Waitzer. Brad Waitzer is president of Signature Management Corp., a Virginia Beach-based professional property management company. He is passionate about business leaders prioritizing ethics and values in their organizations. He recently established the Richard M. Waitzer Professorship in Business Ethics, honoring his father, whose long career centered on treating people fairly and acting ethically.

Previously recognized Principal Donors who earned recognition at a new level of the Principal Donors Society include the Altec/Styslinger Foundation at the Madison Level, Robert J. (MBA ’82) and Kathleen Hugin at the Madison Level, Martina Hund-Mejean (MBA ’88) and Bruno Mejean at the Monroe Level, and Steven C. (MBA ’80) and Celia Voorhees at the Rotunda Level.