Looking for Taylor Swift Tickets? Resellers Have Emerged From the Shadows

By Lauren Foster

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to dominate headlines and strain ticketing systems worldwide, the landscape of ticket reselling has never been more dynamic. Reselling websites offer fans instant access to coveted seats and an easy way to resell their tickets. Now new research sheds light on how the secondary ticket market has evolved — and why it matters to more than just Swifties.

The ticket reselling industry has changed dramatically in recent years, shifting from a shady practice to a mainstream, technology-driven industry.

Pnina Feldman, the Bigelow Research Associate Professor and a tenured associate professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, has been studying this evolution and its implications for consumers and businesses.

In the past, the word “scalper” conjured images of suspicious figures lurking outside venues, hawking questionable tickets at inflated prices. Today, reselling or buying tickets is just a few clicks away on popular platforms such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats.

This shift raised an important question: Why was ticket reselling once seen as a scourge but is now widely accepted?

Feldman, who teaches in the technology, operations & management area, explores this question in a new working paper. Her research examines the impact of consumer behavior on pricing and operational decisions, with applications in retail, services and platforms, and related policy implications.

The Darden Report spoke with Feldman about her research on the evolution of ticket reselling. An edited version of the conversation follows.

Q: What does it say when the practice of ticket reselling hardly raises an eyebrow when it comes to tickets for Taylor Swift, one of the most popular artists of all time?

A: What it says is that ticket reselling has become so pervasive that both customers and artists have gotten used to this practice. What we show in our research is that these days reselling is not only commonly used, as in a “necessary evil”, but it is a good practice that benefits everyone involved – sellers and consumers.

Q: What is the genesis of your latest working paper on ticket exchanges and other reselling markets?

A: I started my research by looking at what sellers can do when buyers change their minds after a purchase — what we call recourse strategies. You know how it goes — you buy a ticket or a piece of clothing, and then regret the purchase. What can you do? We identified two common strategies:

Refunds: This is when you return what you bought to the seller and get some money back. Say you buy a ticket to a concert or sporting event but then can’t go. You return it to the seller, and they might refund part of what you paid. Reselling: This is when you sell what you bought to someone else. Let’s say you bought a ticket but now can’t use it. You might be able to sell it to another person and get back some of the money you spent.

The questions we were interested in answering were: What is the optimal selling mechanism? Are all these recourse strategies the same? Why would a firm use one versus another? Is it better to simply say, “You bought it and regret it — tough luck, sorry you’re stuck with it?”

It turns out the best strategy is to allow reselling. It’s way better than not allowing any recourse, and it’s even better than the frequently used refund policy.