Darden’s Andy Wicks on Mortality, Meaning and His Final Book, “Ultimate Questions”

By Lauren Foster

We shall not cease from exploration

And the end of all our exploring

Will be to arrive where we started

And know the place for the first time.

– Little Gidding by T.S. Eliot

For Andy Wicks, thinking about big questions is part of his identity. In “Ultimate Questions,” his new book set for publication this summer, Wicks explores issues core to the human experience, with the hope that it will help others lead more fulfilling lives.

Based in part on the course he has taught as a business ethics professor at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, “Ultimate Questions” tackles four fundamental questions: Who are we? Why are we here? What does it mean to live a good life? How should we get along with others?

For Wicks, these aren’t just academic musings. They are part of everyday life – yet most people don’t recognize the questions or explore answers until someone asks them.

It is also especially personal to him given where he is in his life journey.

“I am staring squarely at my own mortality,” he writes in the preface.

A progressing neurodegenerative disease has forced Wicks, 61, to confront life’s biggest questions on profoundly personal terms.

“It is very fitting that this will be my last book and my last major publication,” he shared recently in an interview facilitated by his wife, Cathy. “It has been a tremendous joy. I didn’t understand it when I started, but it is clear to me now that this was the thing that I was put on earth to do — not necessarily just to write this specific book, but to be invested in — and articulate — this path, this way of engaging with life, this way of living these questions.”

A Lifelong Pursuit of Inquiry

Wicks, the Ruffin Professor of Business Administration and Richard M. Waitzer Bicentennial Professor of Ethics, says he was “wired” for thinking about questions in a deep way. As a young boy, he would sit up at night struggling with such questions as: Does God exist? That curiosity led him to pursue a master’s degree and Ph.D. in religious ethics at UVA.

One of Wicks’ earliest heroes, when he started reading about philosophy, theology and applied ethics, was Socrates, the classical Greek philosopher.

In Plato’s “Apology,” Socrates claims, “the unexamined life is not worth living.” Indeed, that phrase has served as a North Star for Wicks over the course of his career and life.

“Socrates was definitely an inspiration for me and was very influential in college and grad school,” Wicks reflects. “When I submitted my packet for promotion to full professor, I built it around this idea that a well-lived life is one where you are willing to ask questions, to be aware, to be conscious, rather than to be deluded through life and float on a cloud and never ask hard questions.”

Wicks also begins the introduction of the book with the Socrates quote.

“Socrates isn’t asking us to become professional philosophers and read arcane texts; he is asking us to become aware of how we approach life and be willing to consider alternatives, especially when our current approach isn’t serving us,” he writes.

As a graduate student in religious studies, Wicks was headed down a path toward medical ethics or applied religious or philosophical ethics. But along the way, he met Darden Professor Ed Freeman, widely considered the father of stakeholder theory, who opened his eyes to what business ethics was all about.

The pair hit it off: Wicks became Freeman’s research assistant, and Freeman joined Wicks’ dissertation committee.

“Andy is absolutely one of my closest colleagues, and I’m very proud to say that he was one of my best ever PhD students,” Freeman says. “Andy lives his life with integrity and grace, and the book reflects that — it’s like having a conversation with Andy.”

After graduating, Wicks went on to teach at the University of Washington for a decade, before Freeman helped recruit him to Darden in 2002. The pair went on to write three books together, in addition to a number of papers.

Over the years, Wicks’ leadership roles across the school expanded to include director of the Olsson Center for Applied Ethics, academic director of the Institute for Business in Society, academic adviser for the Business Roundtable Institute for Corporate Ethics and director of Darden’s Doctoral Program.

“Andy’s very, very talented,” says Freeman.

From Classroom to Page: The Evolution of Ultimate Questions

Wicks was relaxing on a beach in Hawaii with Cathy, celebrating their anniversary, when, “like a bolt of lightning,” the outline for the book struck him. Within half an hour, he had sketched out what would become “Ultimate Questions.”

While the idea was born on a beach, it was the Darden classroom that allowed Wicks to fully explore these questions through his popular elective for residential and executive MBA students, “Ultimate Questions and Creating Value for Stakeholders.”

He says naming the class — and book — “Ultimate Questions” was deliberate and intended as “a jarring phrase” to “cut to the core” and grab attention.