Darden Releases New Case (Taylor’s Version)

Darden Business Publishing Offers Case on Master Recording Valuation Taylor Swift’s right to control the master recordings of her first six albums has resonated in popular culture since the controversy began in 2019, when Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Records, Swift’s original label. As the songwriter, Swift owned the publishing rights to her songs, but the label owned the performances captured on the recordings, and Swift’s antipathy to Braun was strong. She called his ownership “my worst case scenario.” But less than two years later, Braun was looking to sell.

"This is my worst-case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept." Taylor Swift

Beyond the controversy, any potential acquirer had to deal with several factors creating uncertainty as to the future value of the recordings: Were fundamental changes still ongoing in the music industry after years of upheaval, or were costs and revenues generally predictable?

Would Swift go through with her plans to re-record the albums when she had the contractual right to do so, creating new “Taylor-approved” versions of the songs? How would Swift’s legendarily loyal fans respond knowing how important the case was to the artist?

If she did indeed re-record, how much value would the originals have? Would they lose value, and if so by how much? How would re-recording adjust the value allocated to Swift?

With Braun no longer the rights-holder, would Swift be amenable to a partnership with new ownership, which could not be discussed prior to the sale? What could such a partnership look like? The new case, “Shamrock Capital: Pricing the Masters of Taylor Swift” provides the opportunity to delve deeply into both the human and business factors that Shamrock Capital had to consider when making the purchase.

"Reynolds knew that Swift had opinions about transactions involving her work, and her reaction mattered to this decision." “Shamrock Capital: Pricing the Masters of Taylor Swift”

Estimated Number of Global Streams across All Platforms by Year for Swift Masters (in millions)