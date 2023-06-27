Seven Industry Leaders to Join UVA Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees

By David Buie-Moltz

The Darden School Foundation will welcome seven accomplished leaders to its Board of Trustees effective 1 July 2023. With diverse expertise spanning finance, marketing, technology and strategy, these new members will provide fresh insights and lead transformative initiatives at Darden.

Darden School Dean Scott Beardsley expressed his excitement about the new board members: “Each of our new trustees brings unique perspectives and knowledge to help steer Darden towards a brighter future. I am truly excited to welcome them.”

John Bolduc (MBA ’90), executive managing director at H.I.G. Capital, brings over 25 years of experience in credit investments and private equity. Connie Hallquist (MBA ’91), president at Garnet Hill, is recognized for her work in business transformation and the direct-to-consumer space. Beverly Ladley (MBA ’92), a financial services executive and management consultant, brings extensive expertise. Carl Peoples (MBA ’94), managing director at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., contributes his deep knowledge of investment management. Matt Reintjes (MBA ’04), CEO at YETI, is known for his strategic leadership insights. Anand Stanley (MBA ’03), president of Asia-Pacific at Airbus, brings significant international experience, and Martie Edmunds Zakas (MBA/JD ’84), executive vice president and CFO at Mueller Water Products, Inc., adds a strong finance, strategic planning and corporate development background to the board’s competencies.

As it welcomes these new members, the board will also bid a fond farewell to Rosemary B. King (MBA ’91), chair of the Global Heritage Fund, who is completing her term and will become an emeritus trustee.

Frank M. Sands (MBA ’94) ascends from vice chair to chair of the board, and he expressed his enthusiasm for the future, saying, “The wealth of experience our new members bring to the board is invaluable. I am thrilled for what lies ahead and look forward to the significant contributions they will make during their tenure.”

Sands also extended a heartfelt tribute to King for her committed service. “Ro has been instrumental to Darden’s international strategy — helping the School expand global thought leadership, recruit top talent, and promote student and faculty exchanges and executive education. We are deeply grateful for her dedicated service and the immeasurable impact she has made.”

Martina Hund-Mejean (MBA ’88), former CFO of Mastercard, completes her term as the chair of the trustees but will continue to lend her experience as the immediate past chair.

Carolyn Miles (MBA ’88), interim president of the Darden School Foundation, commended the board’s efforts under the leadership of Hund-Mejean. “During Martina’s tenure, our board rallied to support Darden as it achieved the first milestone of the Powered by Purpose campaign, raising $400 million two years ahead of schedule. This significant accomplishment will support faculty excellence, scholarships and the student experience at Darden,” she said.

As the board transitions, Miles expressed optimism for the future. “With Frank at the helm, we look forward to maintaining this momentum. Our focus now shifts to the next milestone, ‘Faculty Forward,’ with an emphasis on enhancing the skills of our world-class professors. We are confident about Darden’s continued progress under Frank’s leadership.”

With Sands taking on the role of chair, John D. Fowler Jr. (MBA/JD ’84), vice chair of investment banking at Wells Fargo Securities LLC, will become the board’s vice chair.