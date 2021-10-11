New UVA Darden Executive Education White Paper Offers Guide to Manage Through Disruption and Transformation

By Dave Hendrick

What is the role of leadership during a period of change that feels both rapid and sustained? How can executives and managers successfully lead organizations at a time of cratering public trust in institutions, digitally driven transformation and the dislocation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic?

A new free white paper from Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning, “Acting in the Present, Shaping the Future: Leaders in Unprecedented Times,” considers the rapid onslaught of contemporary challenges facing organizations and the global workforce, and posits potential paths forward on topics ranging from climate change to ethical capitalism.

“As the world emerges from the COVID crisis, business leaders have the opportunity to shape the recovery in a way that benefits the economy, the environment and society,” the report states. “To direct an organization effectively in these times, leaders need new technological skills and ethical perspectives.”

The chapters in the new white paper include:

Responsible Capitalism

Supply Chain Resiliency

Climate Action

Leadership Kindness

Rise of the Machines

A Hybrid Workforce

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

