The Darden Stories You Liked Most in 2024

By Molly Mitchell

Another banner year for the University of Virginia Darden School of Business is coming to a close, and we are reflecting on some of the biggest stories of 2024. Between record rankings, new building projects on Grounds, students and alumni making moves in the business world, and Darden experts giving insights on a tumultuous year in the news, our readers had a lot to catch up on.

Here’s a round-up of our top Darden Report stories of the year and audience favorites.

Four decades ago, Ed Freeman articulated a better way for business to serve society in his book, “Strategic Management: A Stakeholder Approach.”During the years since, Freeman’s thought leadership has influenced business leaders across the globe, and helped cement the Darden School of Business as the preeminent school for the study of responsible, ethical business practices.

Darden this year received its highest-ever placement in Poets & Quants’ ranking of full-time U.S. MBA programs, rising to fifth place overall (up from No. 8 last year) among all public and private business schools. Darden also retained its ranking as the No. 1 public business school in the country.

The Poets & Quants ranking was the latest in a year of top-notch rankings, including 10 Top 10 spots in The Princeton Review rankings this year and reaching a Top 10 spot in the U.S. News & World Report rankings. Additionally, Darden climbed nine spots to hit No. 10 in P&Q’s 2025 World’s Best MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship.

Readers this year were very interested in insights from Darden faculty on important issues, trends and news of the day. In 2024, women still earn around 84 cents for every dollar a man earns for the same job on average in the US – almost the same as it was 20 years ago.

So, Darden Report caught up with Professor Allison Elias, author of “The Rise of Corporate Feminism,” to explore the history of this continuing gender pay gap, where things stand today and new research on this dynamic.

Students who enroll in the Darden School bring a diverse set of skills and interests to Grounds. Many also bring years of military service. Of the 355 first-year Full-Time MBA students this year, 50 have military-related experience. Another 89 Darden Executive MBA students and 13 Part-Time MBA students have also identified as veterans or active-duty service members.

The Darden Report visited with some of those individuals, seeking insight on their military experiences, lessons and why they chose Darden. Both on social media and in the Darden Report, you showed this topic resonates with our community.

The University of Virginia in September announced the establishment of the LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business, accelerating UVA’s leading role in shaping AI’s impact on society and business.

The new institute will be based at Darden, and will empower UVA to coordinate and magnify its research, pedagogy, teaching and engagement in AI across schools, institutes and research centers.

U.S. dock workers along the East and Gulf coasts, roughly 45,000 in all, began striking in October as the contract expired between the International Longshoremen’s Association and the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports.

The strike had the potential to make a big impact on the economy. Supply chain expert and Darden professor Vidya Mani provided insight into the situation for Darden Report readers, who made this Q&A the most-read piece of content on our site in 2024.

A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony in October marked the start of construction on a project that will bring student housing to Darden Grounds.

When signs were pointing to a Federal Reserve rate cut in August, Rodney Sullivan, executive director for the Mayo Center of Asset Management at Darden, shared more context on the economic outlook. Turns out, we’re all very interested in how our wallets might be affected by national news and trends.

Beza Bisrat (MBA ’24) is a recent Darden alumna who focused on her heritage, cooking skills and business acumen to found a food startup called “Ethiopian Delights” with some help from UVA Darden’s entrepreneurial community and resources.

Thanks to everyone for taking time to read or view stories, videos and social media posts about what’s happening at Darden and how the school’s community intersects with the world. We look forward to telling even more of your great stories in 2025!