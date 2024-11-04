UVA Darden Student Isabela Batista’s Journey from Favela to Finance

By David Buie-Moltz

When Isabela Batista (Class of 2025) left her growing business in Rio de Janeiro to attend the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, she wasn’t just pursuing an MBA — she was pushing her limits. Growing up in a favela without stable housing or running water, Batista learned how to overcome obstacles early on. Now, as a Forté Fellow — supported by a Darden School Foundation scholarship funded by alumni gifts to the Darden Annual Fund — she’s using her education to build a career in renewable energy finance, with dreams of making a lasting impact in Brazil.

Your journey to Darden was anything but ordinary. Can you tell me a little about where it all started?

I grew up in a favela outside Rio de Janeiro, and it wasn’t easy. We didn’t have running water or stable housing, and money was always an issue for my family. My father is a construction worker, and my mom is a house cleaner. It was tough, but that’s also what motivated me. I wanted to find a way to help us get out of those difficult situations, and for me, the answer was education and financial literacy.

It sounds like that’s where your passion for accounting began.

Exactly. I realized early on that my family — and many others in my community — didn’t know how to manage money. So, when I started studying accounting, I really wanted to understand how finances worked and how I could use that knowledge to help my family. I worked full-time during my entire undergrad, and that was my way of supporting them while also building something for myself.

At some point, you leaped into entrepreneurship. How did that happen?

I’ve been an entrepreneur since I was a teenager. I started by selling cakes, working as a pedicurist — whatever I could do to earn money. Eventually, I launched my own financial advisory business, working with small entrepreneurs and helping women in my community learn how to manage their finances. I think that entrepreneurial mindset came from my father. He’s always worked for himself, but I wanted to do that in a way that could really make an impact — both for myself and for others.

You also volunteered to build houses for your community back home in Brazil. How did that come about?

I got involved with Teto Brazil, which focuses on building homes and improving infrastructure for low-income neighborhoods. It was important for me to give back to the kind of community I grew up in. One of the most meaningful projects was leading an initiative to bring running water to an area that didn’t have it. Growing up without basic utilities like running water, I understood how much that can affect people’s daily lives. Helping others get those things felt like paying it forward.

And that led you to Darden?

Yes, but it wasn’t an easy decision. I loved my life in Rio. I had my own business, and I was working with international clients. But I knew I could do more. Coming to business school — especially to Darden — was about challenging myself in new ways and setting an example for my family and my community. When I connected with Brazilians here at Darden and saw the supportive, close-knit community, I knew it was the right place for me.