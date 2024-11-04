UVA Darden Student Isabela Batista’s Journey from Favela to Finance
By David Buie-Moltz
When Isabela Batista (Class of 2025) left her growing business in Rio de Janeiro to attend the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, she wasn’t just pursuing an MBA — she was pushing her limits. Growing up in a favela without stable housing or running water, Batista learned how to overcome obstacles early on. Now, as a Forté Fellow — supported by a Darden School Foundation scholarship funded by alumni gifts to the Darden Annual Fund — she’s using her education to build a career in renewable energy finance, with dreams of making a lasting impact in Brazil.
Your journey to Darden was anything but ordinary. Can you tell me a little about where it all started?
I grew up in a favela outside Rio de Janeiro, and it wasn’t easy. We didn’t have running water or stable housing, and money was always an issue for my family. My father is a construction worker, and my mom is a house cleaner. It was tough, but that’s also what motivated me. I wanted to find a way to help us get out of those difficult situations, and for me, the answer was education and financial literacy.
It sounds like that’s where your passion for accounting began.
Exactly. I realized early on that my family — and many others in my community — didn’t know how to manage money. So, when I started studying accounting, I really wanted to understand how finances worked and how I could use that knowledge to help my family. I worked full-time during my entire undergrad, and that was my way of supporting them while also building something for myself.
At some point, you leaped into entrepreneurship. How did that happen?
I’ve been an entrepreneur since I was a teenager. I started by selling cakes, working as a pedicurist — whatever I could do to earn money. Eventually, I launched my own financial advisory business, working with small entrepreneurs and helping women in my community learn how to manage their finances. I think that entrepreneurial mindset came from my father. He’s always worked for himself, but I wanted to do that in a way that could really make an impact — both for myself and for others.
You also volunteered to build houses for your community back home in Brazil. How did that come about?
I got involved with Teto Brazil, which focuses on building homes and improving infrastructure for low-income neighborhoods. It was important for me to give back to the kind of community I grew up in. One of the most meaningful projects was leading an initiative to bring running water to an area that didn’t have it. Growing up without basic utilities like running water, I understood how much that can affect people’s daily lives. Helping others get those things felt like paying it forward.
And that led you to Darden?
Yes, but it wasn’t an easy decision. I loved my life in Rio. I had my own business, and I was working with international clients. But I knew I could do more. Coming to business school — especially to Darden — was about challenging myself in new ways and setting an example for my family and my community. When I connected with Brazilians here at Darden and saw the supportive, close-knit community, I knew it was the right place for me.
You mentioned earlier that it was a difficult transition when you first arrived.
It was. Moving to a new country and starting at a school as challenging as Darden all hit me at once. I developed some mental health issues during that first semester, and it was really hard. But the community here — friends, Student Health services, and the support Darden offers — helped me get through it. I’m so grateful for that.
You’re also involved in the Darden Disability Alliance. What has that experience been like?
Yes, I’m the vice president of finance for the Darden Disability Alliance. It’s an incredible group that advocates for making Darden more inclusive for students with disabilities, both seen and unseen. For example, we successfully pushed to have case studies recorded, which has been a huge help, especially for international students like me since English isn’t my first language. That initiative makes it easier for students with cognitive disabilities, ADHD, or learning challenges to engage with the material fully. It’s all about ensuring everyone has the tools they need to succeed.
You’re a Forté Fellow, which is an incredible honor. How did the scholarship shape your journey?
The Forté Fellowship made Darden possible for me. It covers about 60% of my tuition, and without it, I wouldn’t be here. I’m also paying for living expenses, so every bit of help matters. Beyond the financial support, being part of the Forté network gives me access to other women leaders who inspire me. As a woman of color from Brazil, this support is especially meaningful. It’s a constant reminder that Darden is invested in women like me and in creating a more diverse and inclusive business environment.
You spent the summer working in renewable energy. What was that experience like?
It was amazing. I interned at East Point Energy, which focuses on battery energy storage, and it really solidified my passion for the renewable energy space. I worked on strategic projects that led to significant investments, and I loved seeing how finance can drive real impact in this industry. It’s an exciting area that aligns with my values — working toward a more sustainable future.
That’s such a powerful intersection — finance and sustainability. Do you see yourself continuing in this field after Darden?
Absolutely. Renewable energy is where I see my future. I’m planning to stay in the U.S. for the next few years, focusing on finance roles within the industry. Long-term, though, I want to return to Brazil. I’ve always dreamed of going back with more experience and using what I’ve learned here to help my country develop in a more sustainable and impactful way. I feel like everything I’m doing now is building toward that.
