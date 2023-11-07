Introducing the LaCross Botanical Gardens: A Verdant Tapestry of Learning, Legacy at UVA Darden
By David Buie-Moltz
Last month marked a momentous occasion at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business with the dedication of the LaCross Botanical Gardens. Thanks to the generous contributions of David M. LaCross (MBA ’78) and Kathleen O. LaCross, the UVA community and public now have a stunning new space to explore.
Dig Into the Details:
- Verdant Variety: The gardens are a living library with 95 tree species and 105 shrub species, totaling 200 distinct botanical varieties.
- Planting Milestones: Already home to 7,751 planted trees and shrubs, the gardens will grow their collection to more than 8,250 by the spring.
- Blooming Stats: Overall, the gardens are set to flourish with 114,385 plants, encompassing trees, shrubs, perennials, vines and bulbs across 10.66 landscaped acres.
- Native Splendor: The collection includes 47 native species from the Piedmont region that offer a year-round display of natural beauty.
- Soil and Substance: The landscape is enriched with about 4,800 cubic yards of soil and compost, plus 1,750 cubic yards of mulch to nurture the grounds and 253 strategically placed boulders, some weighing as much as 7.5 tons.
- Wildlife Watch: There have been sightings of great blue heron, red tail hawks, tree and bullfrogs, deer, snakes, many songbirds, insects and bees, butterflies, moths and dragonflies.
Learn the History:
- The gardens, situated between Darden and UVA Law, now stand on what was once Sunnyside Farm.
- The gardens fulfill a centuries-old blueprint, inspired by Thomas Jefferson’s plan for a botanical garden at UVA that never came to fruition during his lifetime.
- Echoing the historic flora of Monticello, 53 species of trees and shrubs connect the present with Jefferson’s horticultural legacy.
Explore the Gardens:
- Use this detailed way-finding map to chart your course through the gardens:
- Open this interactive geospatial map on a mobile phone to explore the Faculty Forest, trees honoring legendary Darden professors, which will be dedicated in spring 2024.
Watch the Dedication:
- Hear remarks from Dean Scott Beardsley:
- Hear remarks from UVA Architecture School Professor Tim Beatley:
Attend a Spring Dedication:
- Save the date for a more expansive dedication, honoring further donors to the Arboretum and LaCross Botanical Gardens on Arbor Day, 26 April 2024, coinciding with the Darden Reunion Weekend.
Leave a Legacy:
- The opportunity to name a piece of the Arboretum & LaCross Botanical Gardens remains open. Contact Deputy Vice President for Advancement Samantha Hartog at +1-434-982-2151 or HartogS@darden.virginia.edu for more details.
