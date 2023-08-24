UVA Darden Welcomes Newest Students at ‘All Darden’ Opening Event

By David Hendrick

Interim Dean Jeanne Liedtka welcomed students to what she called an “extraordinary place,” one where faculty and staff are “somewhat obsessed” with ensuring students have a great experience — and where students go out of their way to take care of each other. “We care deeply,” Liedtka said. “Hopefully, you feel that this week. You will definitely see it in the days and weeks ahead.” Liedtka encouraged students to forge meaningful connections and help strengthen a community of kindness and respect. “Each of you will play an integral part in shaping the experience of your fellow students,” Liedtka said. The students at the All Darden welcome included 352 residential Full-Time MBAs, 123 Executive MBAs, 71 Part-Time MBAs and 7 Ph.D. students. The Full-Time and Executive MBA students are in the Class of 2025, and the Part-Time MBA and Ph.D. students progress on a more flexible timeline. Key Stats on Darden’s Incoming Class