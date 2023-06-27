New Book From UVA Darden Professor Offers Tools to Tackle Digital Transformation

By David Hendrick

Digital transformation is much more than building the digital infrastructure to gather and process data. It is about understanding how digital technologies enable the creation of innovative services and products, and how new competitive positions and business models can both create and capture value.

In his new book, Strategy in the Digital Age: Mastering Digital Transformation (Stanford Business Books, 2023) University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Mike Lenox directly engages these concerns and provides a comprehensive roadmap for planning a successful digital strategy and executing a digital transformation in organizations.

“The pressures to digitally transform are being felt very broadly, and I have yet to come across a company that is not feeling some level of disruption from digital technologies,” said Lenox. “Companies need to evolve their capabilities to allow them to re-establish valuable competitive positions in a disrupted marketplace. It’s my hope that this book can help guide that evolution.”

Covering major topics such as big tech, data analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cryptocurrency, autonomy, cybersecurity, data privacy and antitrust, Lenox outlines a set of novel frameworks to help those undertaking digital transformation at their organization devise their strategy. Readers will also come away with a greater understanding of how to navigate the human dimension of digital transformation and tackle the numerous social and policy challenges raised by digital technology.

With insights from major companies on the forefront of digital transformation such as Spotify, Facebook and Uber, as well as lessons drawn from the Kodaks and Blockbusters of the world who found themselves on the wrong side of digital disruption, Lenox delivers a compelling volume that offers both a foundational understanding of this dynamic environment and an action plan for those seeking a path to digital strategy implementation for their organization.

Lenox, the Taylor Murphy Professor of Business Administration and former chief strategy officer at Darden, is the author or coauthor of five books, most recently The Decarbonization Imperative: Transforming the Global Economy by 2050 (Stanford, 2021) and Can Business Save the Earth: Innovating Our Way to Sustainability (Stanford, 2018). He also cohosts the Good Disruption podcast.

