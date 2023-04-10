Darden Foundation to Award Fellowships to The Executive Program for Virginia Nonprofit Leaders

Nominations of Virginia nonprofit leaders for the two “Commonwealth Fellowships” will be accepted via this link . A committee will select the two winners, who will be announced on 6 June.

“Today’s nonprofit leaders confront many of the same challenges as their for-profit contemporaries, making TEP an ideal experience to develop a broader, ethical and informed perspective on leadership,” said Ashley Williams, CEO and CLO, Executive Education & Lifelong Learning. “Darden is deeply committed to serving the Commonwealth, and these fellowships will help strengthen the organizational impact of two deserving nonprofit leaders from Virginia each year.”

The University of Virginia Darden School Foundation , which supports the mission of the Darden School of Business — one of the nation’s premier graduate programs for business and leadership — is offering two full fellowships for Virginia nonprofit leaders to its highly regarded advanced management program, The Executive Program (TEP) . These “Commonwealth Fellowships” cover the full cost of tuition (approximately $40,000 value) for the session beginning this fall.

Named by Fortune as one of “10 executive leadership programs that should be on every business leader’s radar,” The Executive Program, led by Darden faculty, is an immersive experience that focuses on the whole leader. Participants will gain an enterprise perspective, a strategic vision for their organization and improve their mental and physical health with expert guidance.

The six-month program consists of two in-person modules – one two-week session in the fall on the Darden Grounds in Charlottesville and a second in the spring on the School’s Grounds in the Washington, D.C. area, UVA Darden DC Metro. In a virtual intersession, participants receive coaching and support on their business challenge project.

New Forum Hotel Opening

While in Charlottesville, TEP participants will stay at The Forum Hotel at Darden, the new home for the School’s Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs. Open in April 2023 and operated by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, it features a beautiful arboretum and botanical gardens with outdoor learning and reflection areas, as well as state-of-the-art classrooms and event spaces.

“Darden is well-known for its educational experiences, and the Forum Hotel is another way Darden distinguishes itself from other programs of this kind,” says Scott Beardsley, dean of the Darden School of Business.

Into the Metaverse

During the virtual intersession, participants will be the first TEP class to pilot Metaverse technology. Faculty and participants will use virtual reality goggles in both classroom and social environments to enhance instruction and engagement.

“The business world is quickly adapting to virtual spaces, and we’re committed to staying on the cutting edge of technology. This not only will enrich our students’ experiences but also provide new opportunities for learning, networking and engaging with the wider world,” said Anne Trumbore, Chief Digital Learning Officer, Sands Institute for Lifelong Learning.

Scholarship Information

To apply for the Commonwealth Fellowship, visit darden.edu/tep-fellowship-application. The application deadline is 16 May 2023. The fellowship covers the full cost of tuition.