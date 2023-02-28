Honoring a Legacy of Transformational Learning: The Bruner Fund Takes Flight

By David Buie-Moltz

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has announced the launch of the Robert F. Bruner Fund for Transformational Learning. The fund, named in honor of Dean Emeritus Robert F. “Bob” Bruner, will support the development of the next generation of faculty and the creation of innovative teaching materials at the Darden School.

"With the launch of the Bruner Fund for Transformational Learning, we have the opportunity to ensure that his legacy continues to shape the lives of future generations of students." Dean Scott Beardsley

Bruner, who is set to retire this spring from the Darden School faculty after 41 years of teaching and leadership, is widely respected for his teaching expertise and his authorship of business cases. During his deanship from 2005–15, he worked to solidify Darden’s position as one of the top graduate business schools in the world. “Bob Bruner’s passion for Socratic teaching and commitment to delivering a life-changing learning experience are at the core of what sets the Darden School apart,” said Dean Scott Beardsley. “With the launch of the Bruner Fund for Transformational Learning, we have the opportunity to ensure that his legacy continues to shape the lives of future generations of students.”