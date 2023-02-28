Honoring a Legacy of Transformational Learning: The Bruner Fund Takes Flight
By David Buie-Moltz
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has announced the launch of the Robert F. Bruner Fund for Transformational Learning. The fund, named in honor of Dean Emeritus Robert F. “Bob” Bruner, will support the development of the next generation of faculty and the creation of innovative teaching materials at the Darden School.
Bruner, who is set to retire this spring from the Darden School faculty after 41 years of teaching and leadership, is widely respected for his teaching expertise and his authorship of business cases. During his deanship from 2005–15, he worked to solidify Darden’s position as one of the top graduate business schools in the world.
“Bob Bruner’s passion for Socratic teaching and commitment to delivering a life-changing learning experience are at the core of what sets the Darden School apart,” said Dean Scott Beardsley. “With the launch of the Bruner Fund for Transformational Learning, we have the opportunity to ensure that his legacy continues to shape the lives of future generations of students.”
The Bruner Fund for Transformational Learning will provide crucial resources to support the world’s best faculty in developing the next generation of teachers and creating innovative teaching materials that set the foundation for a world-class education. Examples include helping our faculty create their own field-based cases, simulations and other materials to bring the creative learning process to life.
“Adaptability is the key to survival in a world of relentless change,” said Bruner. “As a teacher, I have always sought to inspire my students to see the world in a new light and prepare for the challenges ahead. With your support of the Bruner Fund for Transformational Learning, we can ensure that the Darden School continues to provide students with a transformative education and to prepare the next generation of leaders for a rapidly changing world.”
For more information on the Robert F. Bruner Fund for Transformational Learning, or to make a gift, please contact Carter Hoerr, senior adviser and campaign director, at HoerrC@darden.virginia.edu.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 18,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
