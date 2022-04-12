Books From UVA Darden Professors Receive Accolades

By Dave Hendrick

Three books authored by University of Virginia Darden School of Business professors have been recognized with awards.

The Axiom Business Book Awards, which are “intended to bring increased recognition to exemplary business books and their creators” are presented annually in 25 business categories.

Books from Darden professors receiving awards include:

The AI Marketing Canvas: A Five Stage Road Map to Implementing Artificial Intelligence in Marketing (Stanford Business Books, 2021) by Darden Professor Raj Venkatesan and Jim Lecinski

In the 2021 book, Venkatesan and Lecinski offer a direct, actionable plan marketers can use to incorporate AI into marketing plans, regardless of the organization’s current marketing state. The authors provide an easy-to-follow five-stage framework for what they term the AI Marketing Canvas, and they draw research and case studies involving companies including Google, Lyft and Coca-Cola to illustrate the capabilities in action.

The Decarbonizing Initiative: Transforming the Global Economy by 2050 (Stanford Business Books, 2021) by Darden Professor Mike Lenox and Senior Researcher Rebecca Duff

If the world aims to avoid the worst effects of a changing climate, the global economy must effectively decarbonize by 2050, the book argues. The Decarbonization Initiative proposes a radical reconfiguration of the industries contributing the most, and most harmfully, to this planetary crisis. Lenox and Duff analyze precisely what this might look like for specific sectors of the world economy — ranging from agriculture to industrials and building, energy, and transportation — and examine the possible obstacles to introducing a paradigm shift in each one.

Experiencing Design: The Innovator’s Journey (Columbia Business School Publishing, 2021) by Darden Professor Jeanne Liedtka, Karen Hold and Jessica Eldridge

Liedkta and her coauthors explain how the practice of Design Thinking leads to both personal fulfillment and innovation. The authors draw on decades of researching and teaching design thinking to people not trained in design to offer a guide for how to create these deep experiences at each stage of the Design Thinking journey, whether for an individual, a team or an organization.