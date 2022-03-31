Sights and Sounds From the Return of UVA Darden MBA Global Courses
By Jay Hodgkins
Not since January 2020 had University of Virginia Darden School of Business Full-Time MBA students traveled the globe for Darden Worldwide courses, the School’s academic offerings that provide critical immersion into new global business contexts and cultures.
It was a long wait for a School that emphasizes the “global” in its mission to develop responsible global leaders and deliver a transformational global education experience. But with a return to a more normal academic year and effective measures that have helped limit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the University community, Darden’s Second Year students jumped at the chance to enroll in their first Darden Worldwide courses. The Darden Center for Global Initiatives worked in close partnership with the UVA International Studies Office to design and deliver these academic offerings while managing the current risks of travel.
In March, a record total of more than 300 Full-Time MBA students traveled in 11 countries, led by 22 faculty and staff members. The offerings included nine traditional Darden Worldwide courses and “Doing Business in Mexico,” a program in Mexico led by IPADE Business School.
The high enrollment meant nearly 100% of the Second Year students were able to take advantage of the Batten Foundation Darden Worldwide Scholarship program. Thanks to a $15 million gift from the Batten Foundation, matched by $15 million from the UVA Bicentennial Scholars Fund, all Darden Full-Time MBA students are offered a scholarship covering course fees for one Darden Worldwide Course (DWC) during their time at the School.
“This was the largest single global offering in school history,” said Darden Dean Scott Beardsley. “Business is global, and this reflects our commitment to global education and the desires of our students, who were passionate about the opportunity to grow as global leaders by learning with the Darden community in new contexts. We were able to keep our commitment to the Class of 2022 that everyone who wanted a global learning experience would get one.”
In May, Darden will offer courses traveling to seven countries to the Full-Time MBA Class of 2023. The School’s Executive MBA (EMBA) returned to global travel in the fall with the program’s first global academic residencies since winter 2020, and EMBA students joined the Full-Time MBAs traveling the world earlier this spring with another round of global residencies.
Below, explore photo and video highlights from the March Darden Worldwide courses.
“Luxury and Exports” (Italy), led by Dean Scott Beardsley and Professor Luca Cian
Italy is famous for its luxury cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano, and students visited a cheese production facility to learn about the cheese-making process and marketing these goods worldwide.
“Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance” (Israel), led by Professor Toni Irving
“Tech/Artificial Intelligence” (Germany), led by Professor Tim Laseter
“Creativity and Design in Barcelona” (Spain), led by Professor Jeanne Liedtka and Randy Salzman
“Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainability” (Sweden), led by Professors Yael Grushka-Cockayne and Marc Lipson
“Doing Business in Finland and Estonia” (Finland, Estonia), led by Professor Robert Carraway
“Sustainability and Ecotourism” (Costa Rica), led by Professor Carolyn Miles
The beauty of Costa Rica’s diverse natural ecosystems is a major draw for the country’s thriving ecotourism industry.
“Renewable Energy” (Iceland), led by Professor Ron Wilcox
On a walking tour of Reykjavik, students on the Iceland DWC learned about the island nation’s unique history from its settlement by Vikings to its modern day democracy.
“Alaska: It’s People, Resources and Economics” (United States), led by Professor Marc Modica
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D., MSBA and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Press Contact
David Hendrick
Associate Director, Editorial & Media Relations
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
Hendrickd@darden.virginia.edu
+1-434-964-8724