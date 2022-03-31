Sights and Sounds From the Return of UVA Darden MBA Global Courses

Not since January 2020 had University of Virginia Darden School of Business Full-Time MBA students traveled the globe for Darden Worldwide courses, the School’s academic offerings that provide critical immersion into new global business contexts and cultures.

It was a long wait for a School that emphasizes the “global” in its mission to develop responsible global leaders and deliver a transformational global education experience. But with a return to a more normal academic year and effective measures that have helped limit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the University community, Darden’s Second Year students jumped at the chance to enroll in their first Darden Worldwide courses. The Darden Center for Global Initiatives worked in close partnership with the UVA International Studies Office to design and deliver these academic offerings while managing the current risks of travel.

In March, a record total of more than 300 Full-Time MBA students traveled in 11 countries, led by 22 faculty and staff members. The offerings included nine traditional Darden Worldwide courses and “Doing Business in Mexico,” a program in Mexico led by IPADE Business School.

The high enrollment meant nearly 100% of the Second Year students were able to take advantage of the Batten Foundation Darden Worldwide Scholarship program. Thanks to a $15 million gift from the Batten Foundation, matched by $15 million from the UVA Bicentennial Scholars Fund, all Darden Full-Time MBA students are offered a scholarship covering course fees for one Darden Worldwide Course (DWC) during their time at the School.

“This was the largest single global offering in school history,” said Darden Dean Scott Beardsley. “Business is global, and this reflects our commitment to global education and the desires of our students, who were passionate about the opportunity to grow as global leaders by learning with the Darden community in new contexts. We were able to keep our commitment to the Class of 2022 that everyone who wanted a global learning experience would get one.”

In May, Darden will offer courses traveling to seven countries to the Full-Time MBA Class of 2023. The School’s Executive MBA (EMBA) returned to global travel in the fall with the program’s first global academic residencies since winter 2020, and EMBA students joined the Full-Time MBAs traveling the world earlier this spring with another round of global residencies.

Below, explore photo and video highlights from the March Darden Worldwide courses.

“Luxury and Exports” (Italy), led by Dean Scott Beardsley and Professor Luca Cian