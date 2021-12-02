Give mag-glass
The Darden Report
The Darden Report
Beijing, China

Darden Worldwide Updates: The Great Diaper Pivot in China, Machine Learning at Heathrow

02 December 2021
/

By Jay Hodgkins


With Executive MBA global residencies traveling to Finland, Estonia and Germany this fall, the University of Virginia Darden School of Business is once again hosting global academic experiences along with its work coordinating global activities for students, faculty, alumni and partners of the School.

Keep up with the latest global thought leadership, student and alumni stories, and more from Darden’s key strategic markets through the latest Darden Worldwide e-newsletters, available by following the links below:

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D., MSBA and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

 

Press Contact

Sophie Zunz
Director of Media Relations
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
ZunzS@darden.virginia.edu
+1-434-924-7502

Featured Video
UVA Darden Celebrates Class of 2021 Graduation and Record Early Career Results
Put Your Why to Work
Learn more about Darden's degree programs.
More
Latest
Global Business
More in Global Business