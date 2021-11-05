UVA Announces New Research Partnership at Intersection of Business and Data Science

By Dave Hendrick and Emma Candelier

Darden School of Business and School of Data Science Launch Collaboratory to Explore Real-World Challenges

Two schools at the University of Virginia this week announced a unique partnership to explore ways to combine the power of data science with the teaching and practical applications of business.

The School of Data Science and the Darden School of Business “collaboratory” capitalizes on the explosion of data; the ability to analyze and pull insights from it; and the shared interest in applying that new knowledge to improving how business is taught, researched and applied in actual settings.

The new Collaboratory for Applied Data Science in Business, with the support of the UVA Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost, will build on the existing relationship between the two schools and provide new avenues for students, staff and faculty to work and learn together at the intersection of data science and business. In today’s complex and data-driven world, the collaboration aims to advance faculty research and create innovative pathways for new programming and community engagement.

“The application of data science to transformative challenges and opportunities in business is a clear, natural and timely manifestation of our historic mission,” UVA President Jim Ryan said. “The creation of a collaboratory with this mandate will provide the vehicle to advance and sustain these efforts within and beyond the University.”

Both Darden and Data Science have championed practical problem-solving through their curriculum and programs, real-world case studies and cutting-edge research. By formalizing their relationship through a collaboratory, they are using the sophisticated techniques and tools available through data science to address the challenges surrounding business ethics and analytical leadership.