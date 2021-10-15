14 UVA Darden Female Founders Capture the Spotlight on Twitter

By Dave Hendrick

It can be hard to keep track of the ventures created by students and alumni of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, particularly as the number grows with each new class. Some entrepreneurs come to Darden with the goal of taking their venture to the next level. Others launch new ventures at Darden, often influenced by world-renowned thinkers like Professor Saras Sarasvathy, and grow their plans with the aid of courses such as “Venture Velocity” or incubators like the Batten Institute‘s VP(x)2.

In 2019, Entrepreneur named Darden the No. 6 graduate entrepreneurship program.

In an effort to shine a light on some of the ventures and entrepreneurial efforts founded by Darden women, Senior Associate Dean for Professional Degree Programs Yael Grushka-Cockayne recently spotlighted 14 female founders making a difference.

This thread will be dedicated to @DardenMBA women entrepreneurs rocking it and starting their own businesses. First up, amazing running bras from HUMMINGBYRD https://t.co/jejG3Aaid7 1/ — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 19, 2021

Read about Coco Woeltz’s (MBA ’21) experience in Damon DeVito‘s “Venture Velocity” class.

2/ InColorStock fills a market gap for authentic photo stock content, centered on lives of people of color. Living in a visual culture, images of who is powerful, who is beautiful, who is successful, and who is worth paying attention to, shapes reality.https://t.co/6KAN4bFBfy — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 19, 2021

Read more about the entrepreneurial journey of Claritza Jimenez (EMBA ’21) as she launched InColorStock.

3/COBOUCHY: Yummy coffee kombucha, all-natural caffeine that is combined with probiotic goodness. Less caffeinated than a standard cup of coffee. Perfect for a much-needed energy boost. Order some today! https://t.co/G3wMF88rv0 — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 19, 2021

Read more about Jing Xu’s (Class of 2022) kombucha for coffee lovers.

4/for over 8 years now, @LUMIjuice, founded and led by @HillarySpillary makes USDA certified organic cold-pressed, high pressure processed fruit and vegetable juices. Easy way to get your daily servings of fruits & veggies! https://t.co/28L6PdXzPD — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 19, 2021

Read Hillary Lewis Murray (MBA ’13) recount seeing her cold-pressed juice sold in grocery stores nationwide just months after graduation.

5/Goose & Willow is a platform producing and selling home goods featuring designs by local artists. All products are made in the USA. Love this pillow case https://t.co/khDbHRGTez — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 19, 2021

Learn more about Gretchen Pace’s (MBA ’22) entrepreneurial journey.

6/Relish Inc was founded in 2014 with the vision to improve the MBA recruiting process. Since, https://t.co/FzHHAoWgQC has expanded and acquired https://t.co/lICGo6STVA and grown to helps employers, job candidates, and universities with the career search and job process globally. — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 19, 2021

Relish CEO Sarah Rumbaugh (MBA ’15) spoke to Poets & Quants in 2018 after her company acquired the complementary Transparent MBA.

7/Poligage, launched in 2019, is the first gov affairs and public policy online marketplace to use a pay-as-you-go model, connecting businesses with leading experts on public policy, legislation, regulatory efforts and other gov. activities. https://t.co/fkVzhSiaLk — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 19, 2021



Christine Davies (MBA ’09) said she founded Poligage to help modernize the government affairs industry.

8/BuzzKID https://t.co/t74Al7b90i vision is to build the largest online language school led by a kid instead of a teacher, using peer learning and its application to language learning. Founded by Rong “Shirley” Wang, a 2005 @DardenMBA grad. — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 19, 2021

Rong Wang (MBA ’05) explained in 2020 how the Darden network helped her education startup get off the ground.

9/Brandefy is a mobile platform that helps beauty enthusiasts find the best affordable beauty products for their needs and was founded by Meg Pryde while still a @DardenMBA student. https://t.co/7QwBDC7lmr — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 20, 2021

Meg Pryde’s (MBA ’19) Brandefy closed a $1.7 million investment round earlier this year.

10/ I❤️my curls! Allison (MBA ’19) founded Oemi Botanicals with a mission to “bring customers healthy hair care and skin care products using 100% natural raw ingredients, green and ethical sourcing, all while empowering women of color along the way.”https://t.co/553nOabB2u — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 20, 2021

Allison Shimamoto (MBA ’19) founded Oemi Botanicals out of dissatisfaction with the hair products available on the market.

11/Over 21 years ago, Mala Bawer founded https://t.co/GzGPNX8bSJ the very first digital literacy and cyber safety curriculum, used by millions of students globally. Curriculum was the first-of-its kind standards-based online safety and digital literacy program. — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 21, 2021

Read about Mala Bawer’s (MBA ’79) journey from Darden to sub-Saharan Africa.

12/Best face masks out there! Did you know that Kristina Loftus (MBA 17) co founded Rhoback while still a student at @DardenMBA ? https://t.co/9HnAhFsOQG — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 21, 2021

Read about how Rhoback founders Matt (MBA ’16) and Kristina Loftus (MBA ’17) pivoted to produce vitally important facemasks at the start of the pandemic. Even former President George W. Bush is a fan!

13/Leah Sparks founded Wildflower, a SaaS platform that helps women have healthy babies, digitally guiding them through their pregnancy journey, identifying risk, and connecting them with personalized care. https://t.co/j4IlNWod6I — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 22, 2021

Leah Sparks (MBA ’01) launched the company after seeing a gap in the health care system around the needs of pregnant women.

14/Elizabeth Blankenship co-founded Coton that offers Fashion on a Mission! For those who seek to be socially and environmentally responsible while looking and feeling their best! https://t.co/A1npL3gPgz — Yael Grushka-Cockayne (@grushkay) September 24, 2021

Elizabeth Blankenship launched Coton in part to fight the massive amount of waste involved in luxury fashion.

Interested in entrepreneurship at Darden? Read about the Batten Scholars program, one of many efforts aimed at growing the School’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.