Give mag-glass
The Darden Report
The Darden Report
UVA Darden School of Business Professor Kim Whitler is interviewed

What the Ryan Reynolds Peloton Ads Can Tell Us About the Future of Marketing

21 January 2022
/
About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D., MSBA and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

 

Press Contact

Sophie Zunz
Director of Media Relations
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
ZunzS@darden.virginia.edu
+1-434-924-7502

Featured Video
UVA Darden Celebrates Class of 2021 Graduation and Record Early Career Results
Put Your Why to Work
Learn more about Darden's degree programs.
More