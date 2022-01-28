«Préparez-vous à un pic des taux d’intérêt plus élevé que prévu en 2022». La tribune de Nicholas Sargen
28 January 2022
/
About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D., MSBA and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Press Contact
Sophie Zunz
Director of Media Relations
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
ZunzS@darden.virginia.edu
+1-434-924-7502