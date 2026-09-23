In UVA Darden’s Classroom Building, Six Alumni Put Career Advice on the Wall

By David Buie-Moltz

“It won’t all make sense right away.”

Those seven words appear beside a large portrait of Matt Reintjes (MBA ’04), president and CEO of YETI, in the Classroom Building at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

“When I came to Darden, I knew I wanted to run businesses — but that was about as specific as my plan got,” he tells students.

For a man who now runs a global consumer brand, the message is refreshingly unscripted.

Five more alumni have joined Reintjes along the ground-floor hallway, their portraits paired with equally candid advice about work, leadership and the uncertain business of building a career.

Dorothy Batten (MBA ’90), who traded conventional corporate paths for entrepreneurship, nonprofit leadership and regenerative agriculture, tells students their careers need not look like everyone else’s.

Pablo Ciano (MBA ’00), CEO of DHL eCommerce, urges them to focus on the work immediately in front of them. Jonathan Vassil (EMBA ’18), chief revenue officer at Toast, says to take ownership before feeling entirely ready.

Patrice Ju (MBA ’14), a senior leader in Google Cloud Engineering/Security, acknowledges the moments that test you. Kelly Thomson (MBA ’99), head of capital markets at Mubadala Capital, offers a reminder that careers are not built alone: “Take help when it’s offered.”

The new alumni spotlight installation is graphic and spare: oversized photography, saturated blues, flashes of orange and short first-person reflections designed to catch the eye between classes.

Read in sequence, the panels trace a career’s less predictable contours: uncertainty, possibility, action, ownership, challenge and support.