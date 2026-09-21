How Alumni Giving Goes to Work at UVA Darden

By David Buie-Moltz

The largest gifts often make headlines. But philanthropy’s broader story is what gifts of every size make possible together.

At the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, support from alumni and friends helps meet scholarship commitments, strengthen the student experience, advance faculty teaching and research and give the School room to respond to new needs and opportunities.

Darden’s newly published fiscal year 2026 Contributors List brings that collective picture into closer view. Alongside the names, alumni can explore giving by class and program, compare patterns and see how gifts of different sizes contribute to the whole.

The information changes with the view selected, allowing visitors to examine the questions most relevant to them rather than stop at a single total.

Each gift carries its own intention and meaning. Its reach expands as it joins support from across the Darden community.

“Recognition matters, but our responsibility goes further than saying thank you,” said Rob Weiler, president of the Darden School Foundation. “Alumni deserve useful information about why their support matters and what becomes possible because they participate. This gives them a clearer view of their role and the difference they make together.”

The Contributors List recognizes alumni and friends who supported Darden from 1 July 2025 through 30 June 2026. By placing that recognition alongside information about their shared contribution, Darden offers a fuller account of what those names represent together.