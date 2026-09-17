What the Fed Rate Hike Means for Borrowers and Investors

By Lauren Foster

The Federal Reserve’s unanimous decision to raise interest rates for the first time since 2023 signals that fighting inflation remains its primary concern, putting Chairman Kevin Warsh at odds with President Trump, who has pushed for sharply lower rates.

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee raised its benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point, to a range of 3.75% to 4%, in line with Wall Street expectations.

With that move, the Fed “made clear that it is committed to reducing inflation and restoring price stability,” says Rodney Sullivan, executive director of the Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. “Monetary policy must restore confidence that inflation will return durably to the Federal Reserve’s target.”

Financial markets had anticipated the increase, Sullivan notes. But investors appear to be treating the move as the beginning of a broader tightening cycle rather than a one-time adjustment.

How Higher Rates Affect Borrowers

Higher interest rates can help cool inflation by making borrowing more expensive, but they also raise household costs. Mortgage payments, credit-card balances and some student loans all become more expensive as rates rise.

Not every borrowing rate moves in lockstep with the Fed’s benchmark. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates, for example, tend to track the yield on 10-year Treasury securities. That yield reached 5.04% on Tuesday—its highest level in nearly two decades—before easing back to about 5%.

Mortgage rates followed suit; a 30-year fixed-rate conventional mortgage approached 7% for the first time since the start of the year.

Although the Fed does not directly set 10-year Treasury yields or mortgage rates, Sullivan says its decisions influence investors’ expectations for future inflation and short-term interest rates.

“If the Fed demonstrates that it is willing to keep policy more restrictive for as long as necessary, it could restore its credibility as an inflation fighter,” he says. “That could cause long-term yields to fall relatively quickly, even if short-term rates initially rise further.”

America’s Spiraling Debt Crisis

The federal debt recently passed a record $40 trillion, while annual net interest costs have risen above $1 trillion—roughly comparable to national defense spending. With the federal deficit currently around 6% of GDP and expected to remain elevated, investors are demanding more compensation to hold long-term Treasury securities.

“A credible, multiyear plan to reduce future deficits would directly address those concerns,” Sullivan says. Such a plan, he adds, would likely require some combination of slower government spending growth—including reforms to entitlement programs—with higher tax revenue.

The goal would not necessarily be immediate austerity, which could weaken the economy, he says. Instead, policymakers would need to demonstrate a believable commitment to putting the nation’s debt on a more sustainable path.

If policymakers restored confidence in price stability while adopting a credible fiscal plan, Treasury yields could fall meaningfully and potentially quite rapidly, Sullivan says.

“Lower Treasury yields would, in turn, reduce the cost of mortgages and other forms of consumer and business borrowing,” he adds. “The government cannot dictate long-term rates, but it can materially influence the expectations and investor confidence that determine them.”

Behind the Rise in Yields

“Bond yields are influenced by several forces, including expected inflation, economic growth, Federal Reserve policy, and the balance between the government’s borrowing needs and investor demand for bonds,” says Sullivan.

Higher oil prices, he explains, can fuel inflation and lead investors to expect interest rates to remain elevated for longer. Geopolitical conflict can have a similar effect if it disrupts energy supplies. But geopolitical stress can also increase demand for safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries, so its effect on yields is not always one-directional.

Sullivan says the government’s large and growing borrowing needs are a longer-term concern. More Treasury issuance requires investors to absorb more bonds, while higher interest rates increase the government’s costs as it refinances existing debt. He notes that May 2025 Moody’s downgrade underscored those concerns.

The buildout of artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure may also increase demand for capital, particularly as technology companies and data-center operators invest heavily in computing capacity, energy infrastructure and facilities.

However, Sullivan cautions against describing this as a direct competition between corporate borrowers and the U.S. Treasury for a fixed pool of funds.

Global savings, foreign investors, banks and other financial intermediaries influence the supply of capital. Corporate investment may contribute to higher real interest rates at the margin, he says, but it is unlikely to be the primary explanation for the recent rise in Treasury yields.

There is also a more positive interpretation, Sullivan says: Some of the increase in yields reflects an economy that is stronger than it was during the unusually low-interest-rate period following the global financial crisis and during the pandemic.

Recently, 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yields have risen at least as much as, and at times more than, comparable nominal Treasury yields. This suggests real yields have risen while implied inflation expectations have remained stable or declined.

The recent rise in yields appears to reflect stronger expected real economic activity and expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer, rather than higher inflation expectations alone.

Overall, Sullivan says, Treasury yields reflect expected growth, inflation, investor demand, government borrowing and confidence in future fiscal policy.

And while the trouble in the bond market has caused some investor concern, he adds the evidence does not point to a “bond-market crisis” as some fear.

Higher Rates May be the New Normal

Interest rates may be moving back toward levels that were more typical before the unusually low-rate period following the global financial crisis, Sullivan says.

“From roughly 2000 to 2008, the 10-year Treasury yield was generally in the 4% to 5% range—closer to today’s levels than to the exceptionally low yields that prevailed during much of the 2010s and the pandemic,” he says. “Yields were substantially higher still during the inflationary period of the 1970s and early 1980s.”

The more important question, Sullivan says, is not whether yields are higher than they were recently, but whether they remain persistently high.

“That will depend on the path of inflation, real economic growth, Federal Reserve policy and the government’s fiscal trajectory,” he says. “Higher rates may be a ‘new normal,’ but they could also decline if inflation falls, growth weakens, or fiscal concerns ease.”

Worries About an AI Bubble

The AI infrastructure buildout has required enormous capital. That investment may signal companies are growing and innovating, but it also raises concerns about whether some companies can repay what they borrow.

Sullivan calls this scenario “a meaningful risk.”

The buildout, he explains, is based on the expectation that demand for computing power, software and related infrastructure will continue to grow rapidly. If that demand falls short of expectations, companies that have invested heavily or borrowed substantially could face lower revenues, weaker profits and difficulty servicing their debt.

That would not necessarily mean that the entire financial system is at risk, Sullivan says, but “it could produce significant losses for lenders, investors and companies exposed to the buildout.”

He points to the dot-com era as a useful comparison: Excessive investment and unrealistic expectations eventually led to a sharp market decline and the failure of many companies.

At the same time, he notes, many companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Apple, survived and went on to generate extraordinary long-term growth. Meta, founded after the dotcom bust, offers a related example of a company emerging from a later technological cycle and becoming highly successful.

“The same distinction is important today,” says Sullivan. “AI appears to represent a genuine technological transformation, while some individual companies, projects and valuations may nevertheless prove unsustainable. The central question is whether future cash flows will justify the capital being committed today.”

Investors and lenders, he adds, must distinguish carefully between durable economic value and enthusiasm that has temporarily inflated expectations: “A severe market correction is possible, but it is not an inevitable outcome of the AI revolution,” he says.