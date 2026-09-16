UVA Darden Alumnus David Walentas Shares Lessons on Courage, Risk and Success

By McGregor McCance

This simple-but-timeless advice came across clearly during a fireside chat Monday at Carr’s Hill between real estate developer and University of Virginia Darden School of Business alumnus David Walentas (MBA ’64) and UVA President and former Darden Dean Scott C. Beardsley .

Want a better chance at success in business and life? Learn from new experiences and people. Stay flexible. Add value to anything you take on. And get comfortable taking risks.

"He is a self-made man with an extraordinary story that began in the farms of upstate New York, continued here at UVA, and ultimately reshaped the world’s most dynamic city."

A self-made billionaire recognized as one of America’s most successful entrepreneurs, Walentas is widely known for his vision across the 1980s and ’90s to redevelop a left-for-dead section of Brooklyn known as DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass).

That experience helps define the themes of Walentas’s new memoir, “Fortune Favors the Brave,” which traces his ascent from humble beginnings through a series of ambitious wins and losses as a developer and through wisdom-building life experiences.

“He is a self-made man with an extraordinary story that began in the farms of upstate New York, continued here at UVA, and ultimately reshaped the world’s most dynamic city,” Beardsley said in introducing Walentas at the Monday discussion.

Asked about some keys to success in real estate, Walentas recounted how he secured $12 million in 1981 to buy the entire Brooklyn DUMBO neighborhood – 2 million square feet. To attract residents and businesses, he often provided merchants, artists, and tenants free or reduced-price space to generate activity in what had been described as a “ghost town.” Getting a return on the investment didn’t happen overnight. In fact, it took the better part of two decades before DUMBO would cement its status as one of New York’s most desired areas.

Having already gained valuable experience on many other major projects, Walentas again was reminded that in real estate, wins depend on getting a good initial price, on adding value to the area, on location, and on patience. Recently, Walentas’s company sold a single DUMBO apartment for $12 million – the same price he originally paid for the entire neighborhood.

“Nobody wanted to be me for 15 years,” he said with a chuckle. “Now they all want to be me.”

Beardsley shared with the audience that Forbes magazine recently ranked Walentas No. 14 on its list of “The Greatest Living Self-Made Americans.” Also on the list: Oprah Winfrey at No. 1, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and professional basketball star LeBron James.

As he writes in “Fortune Favors the Brave,” Walentas on Monday shared highlights of his adventurous life, which started humbly in upstate New York, led to UVA almost by chance, took him across Europe where he worked to pay off student loans, and back to the States where he once famously sold a pint of blood so he could buy lunch and gas up his car.

“I was always working, always hustling, trying to do better,” he said of his formative years, which included one job of scraping excrement off the inside of septic tanks. “You can’t feel sorry for yourself. You have to keep hustling.”

In 1968, Walentas founded Two Trees Management, which today oversees a $4 billion real estate portfolio, and is now principally managed by his son, Jed. Following the successes before and during the DUMBO rejuvenation, David and Jed Walentas in more recent years focused on another major rejuvenation project, this time at the historic Domino Sugar Refinery site in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg area.

“Long after Jed and I are gone, our work will continue to matter,” he writes in his memoir. “It’s been a great trip.”