Paul Nelson Honored for Decades of Service as UVA Darden Celebrates 2026 Volunteer Award Winners

By David Buie-Moltz

A “gentle push to always make us better” has been one of Paul Nelson’s signatures across decades of service to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

That was how Nelson (MBA ’77) was described Friday as he received the 2026 Harry N. Lewis Distinguished Service Award. The award citation also praised his “wise counsel” and efforts to “build momentum and keep his class and Darden moving forward.”

Nelson has served as a class volunteer for decades and co-chaired several reunion efforts, including the Class of 1977’s upcoming 50th reunion in April 2027. A former member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, he recently rejoined for a second term. He also has been a loyal leadership donor and established a scholarship to support Darden students.

Established in 2016 by Dearing Johns in honor of her husband, Harry N. Lewis (MBA ’57), the award recognizes dedicated longtime volunteer service, creative alumni engagement and loyal financial support. Lewis, a member of Darden’s inaugural class, became the first chair of the Alumni Association Board of Directors in 1964 and served his class as an agent for more than 60 years.

Nelson’s recognition capped a broader celebration of Darden’s alumni volunteers. The honorees included class agents, secretaries, chapter leaders and reunion volunteers, as well as classes recognized for giving, participation and engagement.

2026 Volunteer Award Winners

The full roster of 2026 honorees includes: