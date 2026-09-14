Paul Nelson Honored for Decades of Service as UVA Darden Celebrates 2026 Volunteer Award Winners
By David Buie-Moltz
A “gentle push to always make us better” has been one of Paul Nelson’s signatures across decades of service to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
That was how Nelson (MBA ’77) was described Friday as he received the 2026 Harry N. Lewis Distinguished Service Award. The award citation also praised his “wise counsel” and efforts to “build momentum and keep his class and Darden moving forward.”
Nelson has served as a class volunteer for decades and co-chaired several reunion efforts, including the Class of 1977’s upcoming 50th reunion in April 2027. A former member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, he recently rejoined for a second term. He also has been a loyal leadership donor and established a scholarship to support Darden students.
Established in 2016 by Dearing Johns in honor of her husband, Harry N. Lewis (MBA ’57), the award recognizes dedicated longtime volunteer service, creative alumni engagement and loyal financial support. Lewis, a member of Darden’s inaugural class, became the first chair of the Alumni Association Board of Directors in 1964 and served his class as an agent for more than 60 years.
Nelson’s recognition capped a broader celebration of Darden’s alumni volunteers. The honorees included class agents, secretaries, chapter leaders and reunion volunteers, as well as classes recognized for giving, participation and engagement.
2026 Volunteer Award Winners
The full roster of 2026 honorees includes:
- Highest Giving Participation (Non-Reunion, >200 alumni): Class of 1987 (42%)
- Highest Giving Participation (Non-Reunion, <200 alumni): Class of 1959 (82%)
- Highest Annual Fund Dollars (Non-Reunion, >200 alumni): Class of 1990 ($299,688)
- Highest Annual Fund Dollars (Non-Reunion, <200 alumni): Class of 1984 ($378,399)
- Largest Increases in Participation: Class of 1959 (+59%), Class of 2009 EMBA (+23%), Class of 2014 EMBA (+19%)
- Darden Society Leaders (>200 alumni): Class of 1986 (15%)
- Darden Society Leaders (<200 alumni): Class of 1984 (18%)
- Most Note-able Classes: Class of 1971 (50 updates), Class of 1994 (38 updates), Class of 2025 EMBA (37 updates)
- Day for Darden Awards:
- Class of 2024 MBA (Most Donors)
- Class of 1990 (Most Dollars Raised)
- Class of 2025 EMBA (EMBAs Supporting EMBAs)
- Reunion Giving Award: Class of 1986 ($4,294,735; 48% participation)
- Reunion Participation Award: Class of 2011 MBA (47% giving participation; 55% Reunion attendance)
- Outstanding Strategic Reunion Fundraising Award: Class of 1996 (+12% giving participation)
- Reunion Connectors Award: Class of 1981
- Outstanding Class Engagement: Annette Stock (EMBA ’23)
- Rookie of the Year: Palash Tayal and Chong Xu (MBA ’14); Rob Burton, Ann Henry and Diana Jeffery (EMBA ’14)
- Outstanding Leadership: Dana Quillen (MBA ’76)
- Grassroots Leadership: Chris Kraft (MBA ’22) and Toopan Bagchi (MBA ’05), Twin Cities Chapter
- Spirit of Engagement: Tom Tichenor (EMBA ’11), Richmond Chapter
- Chapter Energizers: Charlie Yardley (MBA ’08) and Haley O’Brien (EMBA ’25), Houston Chapter
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 20,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Press Contact
Lauren Foster
Senior Director of Communications
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
FosterL@darden.virginia.edu