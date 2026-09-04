Inside the Thinking Behind UVA Darden’s New Student Housing

By David Buie-Moltz

New housing for Full-Time MBA students at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business is taking shape in Charlottesville. The two-building complex reached its full height in February and remains on track to open for the 2027-28 academic year, adding 216 apartment-style units and 338 beds.

Doug Thomas, Darden’s new senior associate dean for the Full-Time MBA Program, spoke about what the housing will mean for students and the program.

Why is now the time for on-Grounds housing for Full-Time MBA students?

Darden’s Full-Time MBA is built around close collaboration, from the case classroom and learning teams to recruiting and student life. As the program has grown, the School saw an opportunity to offer a convenient housing option that places students near classrooms, faculty and one another. It is a long-term investment in the residential MBA experience.

What have you heard from students about an on-Grounds option?

We have heard interest in an on-Grounds option, especially from students moving to Charlottesville from elsewhere in the United States and around the world. Securing housing from a distance can be complicated. The residences give students another choice; living there will not be required.

How much did the broader landscape among peer business schools factor into the decision?

Several peer business schools offer on-campus housing, and we considered that broader landscape. But the strongest case for this project is Darden’s own learning model: students spend much of their time learning and working together, and proximity can make that experience easier and richer.

Was creating a stronger sense of community central to the design?

Yes. The residences were designed to make it easier for students to connect both intentionally and informally. Shared kitchens and dining areas, common rooms, study spaces and courtyards will give students places to work together, gather or simply run into one another. Residents will also remain part of the broader community-building already central to the Full-Time MBA experience.

What will it cost students to live in the residences?

Rental rates have not yet been finalized. They are expected to be set by the Board of Visitors this fall and will be shared once approved.

What should students know about the housing application process?

All units will be assigned through a lottery. Additional details will be shared with students as the application process is finalized.

Learn more about the residences and view the latest construction photos on Darden’s Residential Life page.