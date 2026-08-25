The Case Method Meets Its AI Moment

By David Buie-Moltz

Generations of alumni from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business know the basic assignment: Read the case, test your reasoning with classmates, often in a learning team, and enter class ready to say what the protagonist should do. In some courses, today’s students can add an AI system to that preparation, asking it to surface alternatives, challenge assumptions or produce a confident answer before the discussion begins.

The tools could hardly be more different. The demand on the student, Dean Yael Grushka-Cockayne told alumni during a 20 August virtual conversation, is not.

People often “over-index on tools and techniques” and underweight decision-making and the ability to lead through ambiguity, she said.

Grushka-Cockayne believes an answer machine like AI disrupts an education organized around supplying answers, but it may raise the value of one like Darden’s—built around questions, arguments and accountability.

A Darden student still has to frame the problem, judge the evidence, listen to dissent and own a decision. The machine can enter the preparation. It cannot take the student’s seat in the room.

AI Joins the Preparation

At Darden, AI now touches case development, individual preparation, classroom discussion and assessment.

“This should not be accidental,” Grushka-Cockayne said. “Can it help learning? Does it harm learning? How can we know the difference?”

Rather than leave individual students and faculty members to answer those questions alone, she said Darden is experimenting deliberately with AI in its learning environment. She pointed to pre-class brainstorming tools designed to supplement, not replace, learning teams, as well as new cases that allow students to pursue individual paths of inquiry before bringing their varied perspectives into the classroom.

For alumni who remember generating those possibilities through their own analysis and classmates’ competing views, the change is real: AI can now introduce additional arguments before the team meets.

But volume is not discernment. More answers can make the central problem harder: deciding which deserve belief.

“The leader of tomorrow will need to lead both teams and tech,” Grushka-Cockayne said.

The question for management educators is therefore not how to preserve a pre-AI classroom in amber. It is how to use AI without outsourcing the intellectual struggle that makes the classroom valuable. That distinction is already shaping Darden’s core MBA experience.

The tension follows alumni into their organizations. Leaders have to evaluate not only AI’s output but also access, openness and guardrails.

“Any question about AI ultimately comes back to policy,” she said.

Through research projects, conferences and case collaborations, the LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business is bringing Darden faculty together with companies and alumni confronting AI challenges in practice.

Continuity Is Not Nostalgia

Grushka-Cockayne was equally clear that business schools cannot simply preserve what alumni remember.

The value of the degree today is not the same as it was 15, 30 or 60 years ago, she said. Rising tuition, geopolitical uncertainty, expanding options for prospective students and AI require schools to keep proving relevance and return on investment.

That includes access.

“Accessibility is a really important dimension that we have to be constantly grappling with,” she said, pointing to scholarships, employer support and formats that let students keep working.

Darden’s current application cycle includes expanded deadlines, fee reductions, new applicant resources and work with strategic partners, including The Consortium, Forté, Management Leadership for Tomorrow and Reaching Out MBA, among others.

Grushka-Cockayne’s promise was not that Darden will remain unchanged. It was that Darden knows what the changes are for.

Tools, formats and cases evolve; the educational aim remains the practiced ability to think with others and decide under uncertainty. That approach gives the School a credible answer to a wider challenge in management education: Tradition and technology need not be opposites when the tradition is a method for confronting change.

The Case Comes Back

The same Darden graduate who once arrived on Grounds with an assigned case can return with a live one.

“Come back and share with us. Tell us what you’re working on,” Grushka-Cockayne said.

Alumni can bring company challenges, case protagonists, research questions and emerging practices. Faculty and centers can return independent perspective, tested frameworks and interdisciplinary teams from across UVA.

She cited a member of the Class of 2004 who was on Grounds that day to discuss prediction markets and game theory with a faculty member.

The exchange closes the loop across generations: Problems facing today’s leaders can inform cases and research for tomorrow’s, while alumni gain a place to test assumptions and find expertise.

AI gives every generation more answers. Grushka-Cockayne’s reassuring argument is that Darden never set out merely to supply them. Its work is the harder practice of choosing among them, in the company of others, with consequences.

The tools will keep changing. The question waiting in class and in leadership endures: What should we do, and why?

Continue the Loop

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