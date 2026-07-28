Susanne Bell Leads Virginia’s Childcare Future While Earning an MBA

By Caroline Mackey

Roads, bridges, broadband and childcare.

For Susanne Bell (Executive MBA Class of 2027), all four are essential infrastructure. A strong childcare system allows parents to work, helps businesses retain employees, and supports thriving communities and the healthy development of the next generation.

Bell now has the opportunity to advance that vision as president of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation (VECF), a statewide public-private organization working to strengthen Virginia’s childcare and early childhood systems.

She is taking on the major leadership role while earning her Executive MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Already, lessons in strategy, operations and leadership are shaping how she approaches VECF’s next chapter.

When the organization’s board chair called her and Bell learned she had been selected, however, strategy was not the first thing on her mind.

“I think my spirit left my body,” Bell said. “When I saw his name on my caller ID, I was incredibly flooded with excitement.”

Bell managed to hold it together for the conversation, but she was “honored and thrilled” to lead an organization she had long admired.

Pursuing an MBA to Advance the Field

Bell had considered earning an MBA for years before enrolling at Darden. She already held a master’s degree in public policy from Johns Hopkins University, and the investment of time, energy and money made it easy to keep talking herself out of another degree.

That changed during a lunch with a mentor in December 2024.

When he asked why she wanted an MBA, Bell said personal ambition was part of it, but she also wanted to be prepared for whatever came next. Her mentor struck the table for emphasis.

“That is the only reason to do it, Susanne,” he told her.

He encouraged Bell to pursue the degree not only for herself, but also for the field she had devoted her career to serving.

“That framing shifted everything for me,” Bell said. “Yes, it is about me, but it is not solely about me.”

Now, Bell is applying what she is learning in real time.

During the final stages of the VECF interview process, she returned to her notes from Professor Scott Snell’s strategy course. Knowing she needed to articulate a compelling vision, Bell used an S-curve framework from the class to shape her conversations with the board.Other lessons have proved valuable in unexpected ways. Bell initially questioned how much an operations course would apply to her career.

“I’m not operating a plant,” she remembered thinking.

But concepts such as efficiency and building slack into a system quickly became relevant. Nonprofit employees often work at full capacity, Bell said, but no organization can sustainably operate beyond 100%.

“I want the team to be able to have the capacity and the slack to respond to additional opportunities when they appear,” she said.

A Career That Prepared Her to Lead

Bell’s path to VECF has included work in higher education, philanthropy, public policy and advocacy. She describes it as a somewhat “wandering career,” shaped by choosing work she found meaningful.

When she read the job description for the VECF presidency, however, the path suddenly appeared more linear.

The board wanted a leader with experience in systems building, partnerships and collaboration, and policy and advocacy. Bell had developed experience in all three.

At the Danville Regional Foundation, she worked on local systems-building efforts and partnerships. Her work with the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading further developed her ability to bring organizations together, while earlier roles on Capitol Hill and with a medical specialty society built her background in policy and advocacy.

“My kind of wandering career … ticked all of those boxes,” Bell said.

Her approach to partnership begins with trust, which she believes is built through consistency and follow-through.