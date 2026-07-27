How Darden Helped Rohan Boyapati See the Operating Room Differently

By Caroline Mackey

In a hospital, one delayed surgery can quickly become everyone’s problem.

A physician waits. A provider stays late. A patient’s schedule is disrupted. An operating room sits unused while costs continue to add up.

Rohan Boyapati (Class of 2027) saw that ripple effect during medical school. Now, the UVA MD/MBA student is working with two University of Virginia Darden School of Business classmates to build OrchardOps, a software platform aimed at helping surgical and procedural facilities run more efficiently.

The early-stage venture is focused on operational challenges such as case scheduling and turnover times between procedures. By giving facilities a clearer picture of where delays happen, the team hopes to help them make better decisions and use already-limited resources more effectively.

“I’ve seen firsthand how much of an administrative burden it can be,” Boyapati said. “It impacts providers, patients and the cost to the health care system.”

Connecting Medicine, Technology and Business

Boyapati came to medicine with a background that was already a little different from many of his classmates. Before starting medical school, he worked as a machine learning engineer and studied data science.

He knew he wanted to work in health care, but he was still trying to understand how his interest in technology could fit into that path.

During his first three and a half years of medical school, that connection started to become clearer. As he moved through clinical rotations, Boyapati saw both the care happening at a patient’s bedside and the larger systems shaping that care behind the scenes.

“I started seeing all of this systems-level decision-making happening,” he said. “There were things that were done really well in the hospital system and also things we could definitely work to improve.”

The MD/MBA program gave him a way to look more closely at those larger challenges. Boyapati began his time at Darden toward the end of medical school, when he already had a better understanding of the kind of physician he wanted to become. He plans to pursue anesthesiology, a specialty that would keep him close to many of the operating-room challenges OrchardOps is trying to address.

At Darden, courses in operations, strategy and leading organizations helped him think differently about the problems he had seen in the hospital.

A surgical delay may seem like one issue, but it can affect patients, physicians, anesthesiologists, nurses, scrub technicians and administrators in different ways. Boyapati said Darden’s focus on stakeholder analysis helped him understand how each person experiences the same system.

“Bringing that approach to the hospital system has helped me shape a lot of these concerns from different people,” he said.

Building a Team at Darden

Boyapati did not have to look far to find people willing to help him explore the idea.

His roommate and fellow Darden student Balaji Reddy brought previous startup experience and a background in pharmaceutical operations in India. Boyapati valued his ability to speak with customers and understand the problems they were actually trying to solve — not just the problems the team assumed they faced.

Aaron Talbert, also a Darden student, brought a strong quantitative background and an ability to work through complicated operational questions.

Boyapati knew their skills complemented his own, but it was their friendship that made him comfortable sharing the idea in the first place.

“The best part about it all is they’re my friends,” Boyapati said. “These are people that I trust and love working with. Plus, we can hang out and not talk about any of this stuff.”

The team began conducting customer discovery and learning more about the problem last fall. Boyapati also connected with Darden’s Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, where he found early guidance on funding, product development and the realities of building a company.

This summer, Orchard Ops joined the i.Lab Incubator, an intensive program that supports founders as they work to develop and test their ventures.

Through workshops, mentoring and weekly sprint sessions, the team has been learning from entrepreneurs and experts in areas such as sales, product development and effectual entrepreneurship. Just as important, Boyapati said, they have been working alongside other founders who are facing many of the same uncertainties.