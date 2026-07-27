Strong Alumni Support Positions UVA Darden for Its Next Chapter

By David Buie-Moltz

“The generosity of the Darden community continues to be extraordinary,” said Rob Weiler, president of the Darden School Foundation. “This was a year of significant transition, but our alumni and friends remained deeply engaged and reaffirmed their confidence in Darden’s mission, our leaders and the future of the School.”

The results followed the June 2025 conclusion of Powered by Purpose , the largest fundraising campaign in Darden history. Although annual fundraising commonly moderates following the successful conclusion of a campaign, fiscal year 2026 commitments remained approximately twice Darden’s pre-campaign annual fundraising pace, evidence that Powered by Purpose permanently strengthened Darden’s culture of philanthropy.

“Our alumni are truly the best,” Lenox said. “Their dedication and support help propel us to new heights.”

The Darden Annual Fund reached a record $6.9 million —representing 10% growth over the previous year while alumni participation continued to increase.

One year after concluding a historic fundraising campaign, the University of Virginia Darden School of Business continued to demonstrate the strength of its philanthropic community. During fiscal year 2026, alumni and friends contributed $29 million in new fundraising commitments, sustaining strong momentum and positioning the School for its next chapter of leadership.

"At a pivotal moment, our alumni and donors did not step back. They helped us maintain momentum, complete important work and continue investing in the people and programs that make Darden distinctive. I am deeply grateful for their confidence in the School."

Broad-Based Alumni Support

The year’s results included growth in both Annual Fund revenue and the number of alumni who participated.

Alumni participation increased from 30% to 31%, with the number of alumni making Annual Fund gifts growing approximately 5%. Membership in the Darden Society, which recognizes leadership-level annual giving, increased 7%.

The gains are particularly notable at a time when many colleges and universities have experienced declines in alumni giving. Darden’s record results underscore the deep connection alumni continue to feel with the School and confidence in its future.

Day for Darden once again produced record results. More than 1,600 donors contributed nearly $1.6 million during the annual giving day, representing growth in both donors and dollars over the previous year.

Reunion classes also generated more than $9 million in cash and commitments, including increased Annual Fund support and documented planned gifts through estate and philanthropic plans. The results reflected the continued importance of class connections and milestone reunions, helping sustain lifelong alumni engagement.

“Every form of support matters,” Weiler said. “Whether someone makes an annual gift, creates a scholarship, supports faculty or includes Darden in an estate plan, that generosity becomes part of what the School can provide for future generations.”

Completing Priorities and Investing in the Future

Fiscal year 2026 philanthropy helped Darden complete significant fundraising priorities while establishing a foundation for the work ahead.

The School completed fundraising for the planned renovation of the Faculty Office Building, an important investment in the environment where faculty members conduct research, collaborate with colleagues and engage with students.

Donors also supported priorities connected to Darden 2026 Launchpad, the framework Lenox introduced during his interim deanship to sustain progress and position the School for its next phase.

Launchpad-related fundraising included investments in Darden’s masterplan, scholarships and faculty support, as well as philanthropic support for the Mayo Center for Asset Management and the Institute for Business in Society.

The framework organizes Darden’s priorities around four areas: accelerating transformational learning, advancing research and thought leadership, investing in people and networks, and strengthening platforms for long-term impact.

“At a pivotal moment, our alumni and donors did not step back,” Lenox said. “They helped us maintain momentum, complete important work and continue investing in the people and programs that make Darden distinctive. I am deeply grateful for their confidence in the School.”

Throughout the spring, Lenox met with alumni and donors in more than 10 markets across the United States and internationally, discussing Launchpad and hearing their perspectives on Darden’s future.

A Strong Foundation for Darden’s Next Chapter

The 22 June announcement of Grushka-Cockayne’s appointment also generated enthusiasm among alumni and friends during the closing days of the fiscal year.

A number of donors made gifts in her honor or cited her appointment as additional inspiration for their support, providing an early indication of excitement surrounding her deanship.

Grushka-Cockayne, a longtime Darden faculty member and former senior associate dean for professional degree programs, formally becomes dean on 1 August.

She will begin her tenure with exceptional philanthropic momentum, including record Annual Fund support, transformative projects already underway, and a community of alumni and donors eager to partner with her in advancing Darden’s next chapter.

“These results belong to the entire Darden community,” Weiler said. “They reflect the generosity of our donors, the leadership of Scott and Mike, the partnership of faculty and staff, and the exceptional work of our Advancement and Engagement team. Most importantly, they position Yael and Darden to begin this next chapter with real strength and momentum.”