Can Business and Government Work Together to Build America Out of Its Housing Crisis?

By Seb Murray

In the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump held up a mock newspaper front page bearing the headline: “Trump to City: Let’s Build.”

Across from him, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had just pitched a plan to deliver 12,000 new homes in the city using federal funds.

The February meeting signaled an unlikely alliance of a Republican president and a Democratic mayor, often at odds politically, finding common ground on the pressing need to expand housing supply. Congress took action, too, with the 21st Century Road to Housing Act—hailed as the largest housing affordability bill in decades—passed into law in July.

The increasingly rare bipartisan push to solve the critical shortage of housing is not just happening in New York but across the United States. That’s because the nationwide shortage has led to surging home prices and rents in markets from Los Angeles, California, to Charlottesville, stretching many Americans’ ability to afford the most basic necessities.

Failing to Keep Pace

American homebuilding has failed to keep pace with demand since the 2008 global financial crisis, when construction activity fell sharply. It has since remained about 40% below long-term averages, with an estimated shortfall now of around 6 million homes, according to a 2026 Nuveen Natural Capital report.

Meanwhile, prices have risen faster than incomes, pushing homeownership further out of reach for many Americans. Over the past five years, home prices have increased by roughly 54%, compared with wage growth of about 29%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The post-pandemic rise in borrowing costs has further hampered affordability. U.S. mortgage rates peaked at nearly 8% in 2023—their highest level in more than two decades—and remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The issues are compounding because housing supply continues to lag. Permitting, financing and construction take years.

“Demand shows up in prices quickly; supply shows up in units slowly,” says Rodney Sullivan, executive director of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management.

Public Discourse About the Right Role for Business

If supply is the constraint, policy cannot carry the full burden. Business has a key role to play, too, and its efforts are taking shape across the U.S. Investors and developers are taking a range of approaches—preserving existing housing, streamlining access to capital, and finding ways to build faster and more cheaply.

Among policymakers, a focus recently has been on institutional investors, with the U.S. Congress considering bills to block them from buying large volumes of single-family homes. The concern is that investor demand is pushing up housing costs, something that is coming into sharper focus amid broad-based inflation and the overall rising cost of living.

But Sullivan stands by the assertion that the central problem is fundamentally one of supply. The focus for policymakers and investors should be on efforts that increase housing stock, he says.

“Large investors can’t solve a shortage by buying existing homes—that mostly reshuffles who owns the same units,” says Sullivan. “These investors can help most where the problem is fundamentally supply: financing and scaling new construction.”

Restrictions may appeal politically. But if they deter investment in new construction or rental housing, Sullivan says they risk tightening supply even further.