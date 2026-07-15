Can AI Systems Be Designed to Support Human Autonomy and Societal Well-Being?

By Sally Parker

In 2021, an internal whistleblower alleged that Meta knew its Facebook algorithms were amplifying harmful content, including the promotion of posts that worsened body image, anxiety and exposure to self-harm material among teens. But those same systems also drove engagement. Meta struggled to act.

The allegations triggered a wave of media coverage and prompted regulatory and legal scrutiny that continues to this day.

Today, AI far more advanced than simple algorithmic content curation is expanding human potential at a breathtaking pace. But without sufficient guardrails in place for safely experiencing it, the technology could have negative impacts on society at a similar or greater scale than those often attributed to social media algorithms.

Darden experts are exploring the balancing act between AI’s promise and perils through research on how AI systems promote human flourishing — and squash it. “These are groundbreaking changes in our society. It is critical not just to be at the technological edge, but to be at that human-AI intersection edge as well,” says Professor Roshni Raveendhran. She studies how novel technologies affect flourishing in individuals and workplaces and teaches the Darden elective “Minds and Machines: Flourishing in the Age of AI,” which helps students explore what it means to harness the power of AI for the well-being of themselves, the workplace and society.

Human Psychology Defines AI Opportunities

AI users flourish when the technology is integrated thoughtfully, Raveendhran says. They have an enhanced sense of individual autonomy, feel they are perceived as competent by others and improve their social relations — all basic psychological needs that humans share.

A consistent finding in her research is that people believe engaging with AI is less socially risky than interacting with humans. Because AI is a machine, the thinking goes, it doesn’t carry the judgments or other social motivations that people have.

In one study, people who talked to AI about minor problems — a boss was rude, a driver cut them off — reported feeling less stress and anxiety afterward because they believed AI was less likely to form negative judgments of them than a human would.

Another study looked at the effect of technologies that track worker behavior. A laptop software might provide feedback on time spent on a task or the number of breaks taken in a day. Users of the technology reported feeling much as they would using a smart device that tracks fitness goals.

“With the technology, we experience that as informational and not as evaluative. We feel more autonomy. It feels like information you would like to know about your behaviors,” Raveendhran says. “But when we hear the exact same things from humans, even if they’re not objectively judging us or causing harm in any way, we experience that context as evaluative — just because humans have the capacity to form judgments.”

The AI Perception Factor

A key driver of AI’s role in supporting human flourishing is people’s beliefs about the technology. While AI is perceived as a supportive tool for many things, it also can be eyed with suspicion when it steps in uninvited. For example, a news story written by AI or a chatbot that insists on handling your question when you’d rather speak with a human agent.

“AI doesn’t fail because the code is wrong, though that is sometimes part of it. It fails because it isn’t designed for how the human mind actually receives it,” says Professor Luca Cian, who studies AI strategy and psychology.

“In companies and government, very few people understand the psychological aspects of AI. You can write the most beautiful and perfect AI recommender or agent, but if people don’t trust it and don’t use it, then it’s useless.”

People are more likely to trust AI that is developed or adopted in ways that support human thriving at every step, Raveendhran says. In an ideal scenario, stakeholder input is reflected at all levels — from designers, technologists organizations to policymakers, employees and other end users. Psychological impacts are noted with intent to ensure the rollout is driven by purpose.