Darden Foundation Adds Five Trustees as School Enters New Leadership Chapter

By David Buie-Moltz

The University of Virginia Darden School Foundation has elected five new trustees to its board, adding alumni leaders with experience in private equity, finance, health care, technology, manufacturing and growth-stage companies as the School enters a new academic year and prepares to welcome Yael Grushka-Cockayne as dean.

The new trustees began three-year terms on 1 July 2026. They join the board during a period of transition for Darden, following Scott Beardsley’s appointment as UVA president and ahead of Grushka-Cockayne’s tenure as dean.

The new trustees are:

Dan Daniel (MBA ’91) , executive advisor, KKR Private Equity, and chairman of the board of Ensora Health, Fortifi Food Processing Solutions and Circor Industries, as well as Henry Schein Inc.

, executive advisor, KKR Private Equity, and chairman of the board of Ensora Health, Fortifi Food Processing Solutions and Circor Industries, as well as Henry Schein Inc. John Fruehwirth (MBA ’96) , co-founder and managing partner, Rotunda Capital Partners

, co-founder and managing partner, Rotunda Capital Partners Margaret Jacobsen (MBA ’87) , vice president and chief financial officer, Rocky Hill Inc.

, vice president and chief financial officer, Rocky Hill Inc. Kristen Bartch Knight (MBA ’02) , managing director, McIntyre Hawkins & Co., and chief executive officer, VoltAire Systems

, managing director, McIntyre Hawkins & Co., and chief executive officer, VoltAire Systems Jonathan Vassil (EMBA ’18), chief revenue officer, Toast

The Darden School Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization that supports the School through philanthropic engagement, endowment management and operational leadership of strategic assets, including Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning and The Forum Hotel. Its elected Board of Trustees oversees Foundation strategy and helps connect the School with the broader business community.

For John D. Fowler Jr. (MBA/JD ’84), chair of the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees, the new class reflects the role alumni leaders can play during moments of institutional change.

“Dan, John, Margaret, Kristen and Jonathan each bring significant business experience and a strong connection to Darden,” Fowler said. “Their perspectives will be valuable as the School moves into its next chapter.”

The Foundation also renewed 12 current trustees for subsequent three-year terms, effective 1 July 2026 through 30 June 2029. The full Board of Trustees roster is available on the Darden website.

Rob Weiler, president of the Darden School Foundation, said the annual board changes bring both continuity and new perspective.

“The Foundation Board’s strength comes from people who know Darden well, understand the demands facing business leaders and are willing to engage deeply on behalf of the School,” Weiler said. “We are grateful to welcome these five new trustees and to continue working with so many dedicated returning members.”

The Foundation also recognized two trustees whose terms concluded on 30 June: Beverly B. Ladley (MBA ’92), chief philanthropy and investments officer, Foundation for the Carolinas, and Adair B. Newhall (MBA ’09), principal, Greenspring Associates.

“Beverly and Adair have given generously of their time and judgment,” Weiler said. “Their service reflects the kind of alumni leadership that strengthens Darden beyond any single term or appointment.”

Interim Dean Mike Lenox said the board’s counsel has been especially valuable during this year’s leadership transition.

“I have appreciated the trustees’ partnership throughout this year,” Lenox said. “They have helped Darden keep moving with focus and confidence, and their continued engagement will help position Yael and the School well for what comes next.”

This Foundation update comes alongside the annual refresh of another alumni leadership group, the Darden Alumni Association Board of Directors. Learn more about the Alumni Board and view its updated roster on the Darden website.