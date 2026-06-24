A UVA Darden Alumni Guide to Summer in Charlottesville

By David Buie-Moltz

Heading back to Charlottesville this summer? Alumni of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business are behind a wide range of area favorites worth adding to the itinerary. Recently collected by the Darden Annual Fund team for Reunion Weekend attendees, these Darden-connected recommendations offer a starting point for your next visit.

Coffee Shops and Casual Meetups

Grit Coffee

Brad Uhl (EMBA ’15) and Dan FitzHenry (MBA ’18), owners

A Charlottesville favorite with six locations across the area.

Shenandoah Joe Coffee Roasters

Darrell Pacheco (MBA ’23), owner

A local roaster with shops on Preston Avenue, Old Ivy Road and at IX Art Park.

The Workshop Coffee & Wine Bar

Brad Uhl (EMBA ’15) and Dan FitzHenry (MBA ’18), owners

Coffee, pastries and Virginia wine at The Wool Factory.

Restaurants and Brunch

Broadcloth

Brad Uhl (EMBA ’15) and Dan FitzHenry (MBA ’18), owners

Seasonal Virginia dining at The Wool Factory.

The Ridley

Warren Thompson (MBA ’83), owner

Breakfast, brunch, dinner and cocktails on West Main Street.

Milk & Honey Southern Inspired Kitchen

Warren Thompson (MBA ’83), owner

Southern comfort food at Barracks Road.

Breweries

Selvedge Brewing

Brad Uhl (EMBA ’15) and Dan FitzHenry (MBA ’18), owners

A neighborhood brewery and taproom on Ivy Road.

Wineries and Day Trips

Oakencroft Farm & Winery

Dorothy Batten (MBA ’90), owner

Small-batch wines, light bites and countryside views minutes from Darden.

Common Wealth Crush

Patt Eagan (MBA ’21), co-founder

A Waynesboro winery and incubator supporting small Virginia wine brands.

The Market at Grelen

Leslie Gregg (MBA ’95), owner and CEO

A garden shop, café and trail destination in nearby Somerset.

Things to Do

Blue Ridge Bicycle Tours

Saul Yeaton (MBA ’08), owner

Guided rides through Central Virginia and the Blue Ridge.

SunPins

George Ordway (MBA ’22), founder

Duckpin bowling, darts, food and drinks near Grounds.

Wellness

FlyDog Yoga

Brad Whiteman (MBA ’09), owner

Yoga classes for all levels near Grounds.

Shopping

Rhoback

Matt Loftus (MBA ’16) and Kristina Loftus (MBA ’17), founders

Performance apparel with Charlottesville and Darden roots.

Places to Stay

Virginia Guesthouses

Megan McGee (MBA ’21), owner

Curated vacation rentals and boutique accommodations across the Charlottesville area.

What Did We Miss?

Know of another Darden-connected Charlottesville-area business, destination or local favorite? Share alumni names, business details and links with David Buie-Moltz. Your note may help inform future alumni stories.