A UVA Darden Alumni Guide to Summer in Charlottesville
By David Buie-Moltz
Heading back to Charlottesville this summer? Alumni of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business are behind a wide range of area favorites worth adding to the itinerary. Recently collected by the Darden Annual Fund team for Reunion Weekend attendees, these Darden-connected recommendations offer a starting point for your next visit.
Coffee Shops and Casual Meetups
Grit Coffee
Brad Uhl (EMBA ’15) and Dan FitzHenry (MBA ’18), owners
A Charlottesville favorite with six locations across the area.
Shenandoah Joe Coffee Roasters
Darrell Pacheco (MBA ’23), owner
A local roaster with shops on Preston Avenue, Old Ivy Road and at IX Art Park.
The Workshop Coffee & Wine Bar
Brad Uhl (EMBA ’15) and Dan FitzHenry (MBA ’18), owners
Coffee, pastries and Virginia wine at The Wool Factory.
Restaurants and Brunch
Broadcloth
Brad Uhl (EMBA ’15) and Dan FitzHenry (MBA ’18), owners
Seasonal Virginia dining at The Wool Factory.
The Ridley
Warren Thompson (MBA ’83), owner
Breakfast, brunch, dinner and cocktails on West Main Street.
Milk & Honey Southern Inspired Kitchen
Warren Thompson (MBA ’83), owner
Southern comfort food at Barracks Road.
Breweries
Selvedge Brewing
Brad Uhl (EMBA ’15) and Dan FitzHenry (MBA ’18), owners
A neighborhood brewery and taproom on Ivy Road.
Wineries and Day Trips
Oakencroft Farm & Winery
Dorothy Batten (MBA ’90), owner
Small-batch wines, light bites and countryside views minutes from Darden.
Common Wealth Crush
Patt Eagan (MBA ’21), co-founder
A Waynesboro winery and incubator supporting small Virginia wine brands.
The Market at Grelen
Leslie Gregg (MBA ’95), owner and CEO
A garden shop, café and trail destination in nearby Somerset.
Things to Do
Blue Ridge Bicycle Tours
Saul Yeaton (MBA ’08), owner
Guided rides through Central Virginia and the Blue Ridge.
SunPins
George Ordway (MBA ’22), founder
Duckpin bowling, darts, food and drinks near Grounds.
Wellness
FlyDog Yoga
Brad Whiteman (MBA ’09), owner
Yoga classes for all levels near Grounds.
Shopping
Rhoback
Matt Loftus (MBA ’16) and Kristina Loftus (MBA ’17), founders
Performance apparel with Charlottesville and Darden roots.
Places to Stay
Virginia Guesthouses
Megan McGee (MBA ’21), owner
Curated vacation rentals and boutique accommodations across the Charlottesville area.
What Did We Miss?
Know of another Darden-connected Charlottesville-area business, destination or local favorite? Share alumni names, business details and links with David Buie-Moltz. Your note may help inform future alumni stories.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 20,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Press Contact
Molly Mitchell
Senior Associate Director, Editorial and Media Relations
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
MitchellM@darden.virginia.edu