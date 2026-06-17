What Did Kevin Warsh’s Fed Debut Reveal? The ‘FOMC Oracle’ Weighs In.

By Lauren Foster

Kevin Warsh stepped to the Federal Reserve podium Wednesday for his first press conference as chair of the world’s most influential central bank, and markets were watching for more than a rate decision.

As expected, Warsh and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held interest rates steady at 3.50%-3.75%, even as inflation remained above target and geopolitical uncertainty clouded the outlook.

Warsh’s inaugural press conference offered a first look at how he intends to communicate and navigate a challenging economic environment marked by stubborn inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

The more striking shift was in how the Fed chose to speak. The central bank issued a much shorter policy statement, stripped of much of the forward-looking language markets had grown accustomed to parsing, and offered little explicit guidance on what might come next. Warsh also declined to submit his own projection to the Fed’s closely watched “dot plot.”

That left a larger question hanging over the meeting: Was this simply a pause on rates, or the beginning of a new communications regime at the Fed?

To help interpret the “Fed speak,” Darden Report checked in with Mickey Fortune (MBA ’26), creator of the FOMC Oracle, an AI-powered tool trained on decades of Federal Reserve transcripts, speeches and public remarks. The tool simulates how current and former Fed leaders might respond to today’s economic questions.

Q: What did you hear in Warsh’s first press conference about what kind of chair he wants to be?

What stood out most was how deliberately Warsh tried to mark a new chapter without abandoning the Fed’s core mandate. The message was still orthodox: price stability, maximum employment and a unanimous commitment to bring inflation back to 2%. But his delivery was much more direct and reform-oriented than the usual Fed cadence.

He repeatedly emphasized simplicity, accountability and first principles. The shorter statement, the removal of forward guidance, his refusal to submit a dot and the creation of task forces all point to a chair who wants to rethink the Fed’s operating model, not just manage the next meeting.

He also seemed comfortable providing less tactical guidance to force markets to focus more on the data itself. That was probably the biggest stylistic shift: less handholding, more discipline.

Q: Did this feel like continuity with the Powell-era Fed or the start of something different?

I came away seeing continuity in the destination, but meaningful change in the method. The continuity is the mandate. Warsh was emphatic that the Fed remains committed to price stability and maximum employment, and he did not suggest any retreat from the 2% inflation objective. In fact, he said there is no reason to revisit the 2% goal until the Fed has reestablished its ability to meet it.

The change is in the communications regime and possibly the reaction function. Warsh clearly wants to move away from forward guidance, reduce reliance on the dot plot as a market signal and make the Fed less bound by language that markets treat as a promise. He is also putting communications, the balance sheet, inflation frameworks, data quality and productivity under formal review. So the policy stance today was cautious, but the institutional message was not. This looked like a hold in rates, but a reset in how the Fed intends to explain and conduct policy.

Q: You asked the FOMC Oracle about one of the central tensions of the meeting. What was the prompt, what did it say and what did you take from it?

Prompt:

The Fed held the funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75% even as the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) shows inflation remaining well above target this year, with median Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation at 3.6% and core PCE at 3.3%. At the same time, the Committee removed forward guidance, and the new chair declined to submit his own dot. If central bank credibility comes from delivering price stability rather than simply promising it, how should the Fed balance patience, optionality and the need to prove its anti-inflation resolve under these conditions?

Oracle response:

The Oracle’s historical panel leaned hawkish: essentially “hold, but be prepared to tighten.” The former chairs were skeptical that removing forward guidance and withholding the chair’s dot would automatically read as humility or discipline. Paul Volcker’s response was the sharpest: removing guidance while inflation is still well above target risks looking less like optionality and more like drift. Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke focused on the credibility problem, warning that if the Fed says less while inflation remains high, markets may fill the vacuum with their own narrative. Alan Greenspan was more sympathetic to ambiguity, but even there, the message was that ambiguity only works if markets believe the Fed will act when necessary. The Warsh persona itself framed credibility as something built in the data, not in press conferences.

What it reveals:

The Oracle highlights the tension in Warsh’s leadership style. He appears to want a Fed that is less scripted, less committed to forward guidance and more willing to let incoming data drive decisions. That is a clear break in communication style.

But the Oracle also suggests the risk: when inflation is still above target, less communication raises the burden on action. Warsh is trying to reclaim discretion, but the former chairs would likely say that discretion only strengthens credibility if markets believe the Fed is prepared to use it.

Q: You also built a tool that tracks hawkish and dovish drift across FOMC statements. How did it read the latest statement?

The tool reads a Fed statement and rates how hawkish or dovish the language is on a scale from -3 to +3. Then it compares the latest statement with the previous few to show what changed. The latest one came back clearly hawkish, about a +1.3, and the shift from the prior meetings was big enough to matter. What pushed it there was supply-shock language, a mention of Middle East conflict and inflation staying high, not anything about jobs. The one caveat I’d give is that the score leaned on just a handful of phrases, so I treat a reading like that as a signal to go read the statement closely myself, not as the final word. The tool tells me where the language moved. The judgment is still mine.