Q&A: Why are you getting so many survey requests?

When was the last time you were asked to take a survey?

Was it after you ordered a new product? After you hired a company to do something for you? After you stayed in a rental property?

The answer, according to a University of Virginia expert, is probably after all those things and more.

Rajkumar Venkatesan, a 20-year professor of business administration at UVA’s Darden School of Business, explains why there is a proliferation of asks from the service industry and whether they make a difference.

Q. Why have customer ratings and review requests become so common?

A. It improves trust in the process. Even before the internet, word of mouth carried a lot more weight in consumer choice, and the digital environment made it a lot more prevalent and easier. You can access a lot more people online, and information can also be shared more widely. I guess the short answer is people have always been influenced by each other, and the digital medium, through reviews, has just made that possible at scale, with millions of customers at the same time.