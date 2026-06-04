Q&A: Why are you getting so many survey requests?
By Jane Kelly
When was the last time you were asked to take a survey?
Was it after you ordered a new product? After you hired a company to do something for you? After you stayed in a rental property?
The answer, according to a University of Virginia expert, is probably after all those things and more.
Rajkumar Venkatesan, a 20-year professor of business administration at UVA’s Darden School of Business, explains why there is a proliferation of asks from the service industry and whether they make a difference.
Q. Why have customer ratings and review requests become so common?
A. It improves trust in the process. Even before the internet, word of mouth carried a lot more weight in consumer choice, and the digital environment made it a lot more prevalent and easier. You can access a lot more people online, and information can also be shared more widely. I guess the short answer is people have always been influenced by each other, and the digital medium, through reviews, has just made that possible at scale, with millions of customers at the same time.
Q. Why are businesses pushing so hard for reviews?
A. There is a mad rush toward getting these reviews and ratings and increasing the number of ratings because that can make them more relevant in Google’s algorithm.
Q. Are customer ratings effective?
A. In many cases, yes. Reviews help build trust, especially in businesses such as Airbnb, where strangers are interacting with one another. However, ratings are most useful when they provide meaningful differences between options. When nearly everyone receives a high rating, their value to consumers diminishes.
It all depends on the context. I think there’s some data on this … most Uber ratings are like 4.8 and above, so there really is no way to discriminate the ratings. So then, how is the customer going to use that information to make a decision if everybody is highly rated? Then there’s the whole question about fake reviews, and that’s why firms like Expedia and Amazon note if a review is from a verified purchase. It’s digital word of mouth.
Q. Do businesses use customer feedback to improve, or is it mainly a marketing tool?
A. Strong companies use feedback to improve products and services. Research shows that businesses that respond to customer concerns and demonstrate improvements often perform better over time. I think they do influence people a lot.
Q. Are consumers experiencing survey fatigue?
A. Survey fatigue is big. What it manifests as is extreme ratings. You only rate something that you really like or really hate. It’s getting more and more difficult to get people to complete surveys. Every business wants it, so standing out is going to be difficult. Companies will need to make (ratings) easier.
This article was originally published in UVA Today.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 20,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
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