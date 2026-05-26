Q&A: Could You Soon Pay for Groceries With Gold?
By Bryan McKenzie
Imagine, if you will, buying a hot dog and a Big Gulp at the local 7-Eleven, then reaching into your pocket to pay for the purchase with gold.
In 15 states across the country, that’s possible.
Georgia lawmakers are considering legislation that would make that state the 16th to allow consumers to use gold to pay for purchases and settle debts. Although no states have approved it, there have also been efforts to legalize paying with cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.
With gold prices in the U.S. hovering around $4,500 per ounce, lawmakers across the country say the idea is to give consumers a chance to tap into their investments when making purchases.
UVA Today checked in with Ian Appel, associate professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, the John G. Macfarlane Family Chair and the academic director of the Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management, to find out more about gold, Bitcoin and spending with your investments.
Q. Is there any precedent for gold or Bitcoin being used for transactions?
A. Throughout history, many civilizations either made currencies from gold or otherwise used it as a means of exchange. The U.S. dollar was backed by gold until we came off the gold standard in 1971. Bitcoin has seen limited adoption for payments. One notable example was El Salvador, where Bitcoin was declared as legal tender back in 2021. However, it never got much steam, and last year, this law was rescinded.
Q. There are no newly minted U.S. gold or silver coins in circulation, so how would gold work for everyday transactions? Are we going to be using gold dust or shavings at the grocery store?
A. You’ve pointed out one important problem with the use of gold as a currency. We live in a digital age, and it is impractical to think that we will have to lug gold around to pay for goods and services. Georgia lawmakers have proposed a bullion depository that could be electronically debited, helping to address this problem.
However, there are a host of other problems that make the use of gold impractical as a currency in the modern age. For one, the price is volatile. It’s not uncommon to see the price of gold fluctuate by several percent over the course of a day or two.
Meanwhile, the prices of goods and services are denominated in dollars and typically move much more slowly. As a result, the amount of gold needed to buy a good would constantly fluctuate. A car may cost 10 ounces of gold today, but if the price of gold drops next week, maybe it would now cost 11 ounces. Since Bitcoin is even more volatile, this problem is amplified.
Q. If gold is difficult to use to make purchases, what makes it an attractive investment?
A. It’s important to take a step back and think about why gold has value in the first place. Part of the reason is obvious: gold is valuable because there is a finite supply and there is demand for the metal for actual uses. For example, gold is used in jewelry and has industrial applications.
Many people own gold not because they plan to use it as a productive input, but because it is a store of value. That is, they believe gold is valuable today and will remain valuable in the future. Economists refer to this idea as a rational bubble.
Q. Many people call Bitcoin “digital gold.” Why is that?
A. At first blush, Bitcoin and gold seem very different. Gold is obviously a physical asset, while Bitcoin is digital. Gold has actual uses, while Bitcoin does not. The most important characteristic they share comes down to what gives them value. Much like gold, Bitcoin’s value comes from the fact that people believe it is valuable.
Q. Is one a safer investment?
A. Bitcoin is obviously a much more volatile asset. Gold has been widely viewed as a store of value for millennia. Bitcoin, in contrast, is less than 20 years old and has only begun to receive serious attention from institutional investors in recent years. At this point, Bitcoin remains a highly speculative asset. Time will tell whether it can achieve the universal recognition as a store of value that gold has historically enjoyed.
This article originally appeared in UVA Today.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 20,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
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