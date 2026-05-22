UVA’s victory celebration following FSU win featured in Yeti ad

It’s a one-second clip amid a 60-second ad, but if you’re familiar with University of Virginia football, the moment is easily identified.

That blur of navy blue across a green surface is the beginning of the celebration following the Cavaliers’ double-overtime win over then-eighth-ranked Florida State University on Sept. 26 at Scott Stadium.

Yeti, the popular outdoor lifestyle brand, used a snippet of that victory scene as part of its new “Four Letters” ad. “RUSH” is what accompanies the UVA footage at the 19-second mark.