How Darden Is Using AI to Transform the Admitted Student Experience

By Caroline Mackey

Preparing for an MBA comes with no shortage of questions.

Where should I live? How does recruiting work? What should I be doing before I arrive?

At the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, a new AI-powered tool is helping admitted students get those answers faster and in a way that’s reshaping how the School delivers information and support.

Called Hoo Helper, the tool is a custom-built chatbot designed to guide incoming Full-Time MBA students through the pre-matriculation process. Embedded directly into the admitted student portal, it provides 24/7, on-demand access to Darden-specific information, turning what was once dozens of pages of content into a single, conversational experience.

Turning information into access

Before Hoo Helper, admitted students relied on a mix of emails, web pages and outreach to staff to navigate the months leading up to their arrival. The information existed, but it wasn’t always easy to find or digest.

Hoo Helper changes that.

Built on content created and maintained across Darden’s admissions, student affairs, career and program teams, the tool pulls from more than 90 pages of material covering everything from housing and visas to career preparation and life in Charlottesville. Students can ask questions in plain language and receive answers instantly, grounded in official Darden resources.

The result is a more intuitive way to engage with information, one that meets students where they are and how they already expect to interact.

Early traction, real impact

Within days of launching, Hoo Helper saw significant usage from hundreds of admitted Full-Time MBA students with access to the platform. Internal data shows rapid adoption, with AI token usage expected to climb into the millions as incoming students actively turn to the tool to support a more seamless transition to the start of school.

Beyond convenience, the impact is operational.

By handling frequently asked questions, Hoo Helper reduces the volume of repetitive inquiries directed at admissions and program staff. That shift creates more space for meaningful, personalized interactions — the kind that require human context and nuance.

Built through collaboration

The development of Hoo Helper was a cross-functional effort, bringing together contributors from across the School to centralize and structure content in a way that could power the tool.

Leading the initiative was Len Leiser, Director of Marketing for Degree Programs, who helped coordinate the effort across teams and shape strategy.