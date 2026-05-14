Stuart Nystrom Found His Voice at Darden. Now He’ll Address the Class of 2026

By Caroline Mackey

Stuart Nystrom was not looking for another commitment.

The Part-Time MBA student had just finished his final exams at The University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Four weeks earlier, he and his wife welcomed their second child. Graduation was around the corner.

Then came the opportunity to become the Class of 2026’s Part-Time MBA class speaker.

“My first thought was, ‘Why would I want more homework?’” he joked.

But after serving as a section representative and Part-Time MBA Student Association (PSA) co-president during his time at Darden, stepping up one final time felt right.

Now, as he prepares to address the Class of 2026 during Final Exercises, Nystrom is reflecting on a three-year journey shaped by career growth, new parenthood, late-night case prep and a community that extended far beyond the classroom.

Before he takes the stage, the Darden Report caught up with Nystrom to reflect on the past three years at Darden.

You were selected as this year’s Part-Time MBA class speaker. What did that moment mean to you?

Oh, it’s a tremendous honor. There’s a real weight and sense of duty to represent my class in front of the whole school, our families and friends.

At first, I wasn’t sure I wanted to put my name in the hat. My wife and I had just welcomed our second baby four weeks ago, I had just finished my last exams ever, and I thought, “Why would I want more homework?”

But shying away didn’t feel right either.

After serving as our class’s first-year section representative and PSA co-president, delivering a commencement speech on behalf of our class felt like a meaningful way to bookend the journey.

As an added bonus, I hope when my 2-year-old and 4-week-old look back at pictures from the day, they’ll be inspired to be Hoos one day too.

Looking back on your time at Darden, what stands out as the most defining experience?

It’s hard to pinpoint one experience because every moment in the part-time program builds on the next.

But for me, what stands out most is how our class embraced and learned from the case method. I remember coming in during Residency 1 (the first of several weeklong in-person visits to Darden Grounds in Charlottesville) and diving headfirst into case after case, using a teaching method that was new to all of us.

As a chemical engineer, I was trained to solve for the right answer, so it took time to get comfortable with the idea that our class might not arrive at one single answer.

That didn’t happen overnight, but over the course of the program I learned that sometimes the best answer really is “it depends.” And honestly, that’s a lot more fun.

My classmates are incredibly smart and bring such different perspectives. It’s fun to watch a healthcare strategist, a defense contractor and a lawyer wrestle with the same pricing case and all see it completely differently.

The Part-Time MBA journey is unique because you’re balancing school with work and life. How has that shaped your experience?

I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I underestimated just how fast life would move.

Over the past three years, my wife and I had two kids, and I earned two promotions at Ecolab. I first stepped into a sales management role leading 15 sales and service professionals across the D.C. metro area before joining the company’s enterprise sales team supporting data center clients.

What the experience taught me is how to leverage my time wisely and efficiently to make sure I’m showing up fully for work, life and school.

Darden is known for its community. Who or what had the biggest impact on your time here?

It’s too hard to pinpoint one person because it really was the broader community itself that had the biggest impact on me. That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come to Darden.

Of course, my classmates and faculty shaped my experience in countless ways, but what made the program especially meaningful was that the community extended beyond the classroom. We made a real effort to include spouses, partners, friends and families in the experience too.

We all understood the demands of the program, and I think we recognized pretty quickly that none of us could do it alone.

I really enjoyed getting to know classmates’ partners and families at birthday parties, weddings and Darden events. It helped us understand each other better, but it also gave us a chance to appreciate the people supporting us behind the scenes.

I know I could not have completed this program without my wife. She has been my biggest cheerleader, and in many ways, she is just as much a part of my Darden experience as I am.

What’s something you’ve learned at Darden that has already changed how you show up professionally or personally?

I think I’ve learned how to show up and fill a room.

I feel like I found my voice, particularly when it comes to contributing meaningfully while still valuing and validating different perspectives.

Whether that’s collaborating with clients, problem-solving with cross-functional leaders or being a more empathetic husband and father, knowing how to show up and what role to play in a room has been one of the most transformational skills I’ve developed over the past three years.

As you think about your speech, what message do you hope resonates most with your classmates?

While it’s still a work in process, I’m hoping my classmates walk away with a sense of dignity for what they accomplished, appreciation for how they built and contributed to our community, and excitement for the impact they’ll continue to have on the world through business.

Looking ahead, what’s next for you?

Right now, I’m most excited to spend the summer with my wife and growing family while continuing to support my data center clients through my work at Ecolab.

After three years of balancing school, work and family, I’m looking forward to being a little more present at home and carrying everything I’ve learned at Darden into the next phase of my career.

What’s an “only at Darden” moment that you’ll always remember?

Here’s a fun one: Our class has a surprising amount of musical talent.

To celebrate the end of Residency 2, we went to watch Professor Lipson’s band, Midnight Buzz, perform at Dürty Nelly’s. What most of us didn’t know was that three classmates — Sanjana, Maria and Marcus — were planning to take over the mic and sing with the band.

It became one of those moments that perfectly captured the Darden experience. It showed how close we had grown with faculty, but also how talented and courageous our classmates were outside the classroom.

Since then, our class has made plenty of trips to karaoke bars around D.C.