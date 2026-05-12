Why Executive MBA Speaker Bruce McAdams Says Darden Changed the Way He Sees Leadership

By Caroline Mackey

Executive MBA student Bruce McAdams didn’t expect to be selected as the Class of 2026 speaker.

In a cohort filled with accomplished executives, entrepreneurs and leaders, the honor caught him off guard and deeply moved him.

“Speaking at our graduation and representing our class is one of the greatest honors of my life,” he said.

Over the past two years, McAdams balanced the demands of Darden’s Executive MBA program alongside entrepreneurship, nonprofit leadership and family life. Between residencies, Zoom classes, late-night assignments and weekends spent preparing for class, he said the experience stretched him in ways he never expected — but also reminded him why lifelong learning matters.

Along the way, he found a community that became central to his Darden experience. From faculty members who challenged students to think differently to classmates who showed up for one another during high-pressure moments, McAdams said the Executive MBA cohort created an environment rooted in support and trust.

One experience in particular shifted the way he views leadership. During a Global Residency in South Africa, McAdams saw firsthand how business systems shape people and communities. What once felt theoretical became deeply personal.

Before he takes the stage at graduation, the Darden Report caught up with McAdams to reflect on balancing business school with a full life and the lessons he will carry forward.

You were selected as this year’s Executive MBA class speaker — what did that moment mean to you?

I am still trying to absorb it because I had no idea I was having that kind of impact on our cohort, especially given how much everyone gave of themselves along the way. Speaking at our graduation and representing our class is one of the greatest honors of my life.

The Executive MBA experience is unique in that you’re balancing school with a full-time career. What has that journey looked like for you over the years?

When we walk into Darden, we all have full lives, and life does not stop. The Executive MBA program demands full-time energy and emotional commitment, and I was adding to an already full schedule of entrepreneurial activity, service to three nonprofit organizations, and being a husband and father. If it were not for the support of my family, my learning team, and the strength of the 2026 cohort, getting through the program would have been even tougher. The travel to residencies, Zoom classes, and late-night and weekend hours were worth it many times over.

Looking back, what stands out as the most defining moment or experience during your time at Darden?

It is hard to choose just one defining experience, though I regularly reflect on my Global Residency in South Africa. For a long time, I had viewed business through a systems lens. This trip made the human impact of systems much more concrete. During the visit, we encountered people at work in their businesses and communities, creatively making a difference despite real constraints. After our trip, I saw more clearly the power of systems and the immense responsibility that leaders have when they design, influence, or operate within them.

Darden is known for its community. How did that show up for you, especially in an executive format where time is limited?

Community is indeed a defining characteristic, and unless you have experienced Darden, it is hard to fully convey how unique it is. The thoughtful leadership of our Executive MBA Student Association (ESA) Board and the cohort’s commitment to being present for one another created an involved, inclusive community. A huge part of our fabric, too, is the faculty. When people say that the professors are world-class, that barely scratches the surface of who they are. I am so grateful that they followed their calling to be at Darden. They shared their brilliance and passion for their fields of expertise and gave us the grace to be messy in front of them as we stretched ourselves and took risks. Together, these formed a supportive community that was critical for managing the high-pressure times of life and school.

I must also give a shout-out to my learning team (Michael Boivin, Mike Caston, Britt Cheng, Chris Grubb, and Aileen Helsel). They are amazing people; together, they formed one of the best teams I have ever been a part of.

What’s one lesson or perspective from Darden that you know you’ll carry with you long after graduation?

Darden reconnected me with the joys of tackling intellectual challenges and the discipline of learning. We often associate lifelong learning with formal education, but learning also comes from experience being “in the wild.” These past two years reinforced the importance of retaining a learning orientation. When we are in this mindset, we are comfortable asking tough questions, seeking answers, experimenting, and thoughtfully reflecting.

What message are you hoping your classmates take with them when they hear your speech?

Big life events are often the times we cite as shaping our future. The less obvious moments, though, have the same power. Over the past two years, we have lived in an environment that has produced these moments; we have been receptive to them and are witnessing their effects. Our responsibility now is to produce these same moments for others.

As you head into this next chapter, what are you most excited about — personally or professionally?

Professionally, I am excited to continue applying what I learned at Darden to my next phase of building. Much of my career was spent building and scaling a business, both organically and through acquisitions, and I continue to serve on its board of directors. I am excited to see how the company continues to evolve. At the same time, I am working on a new entrepreneurial platform and am looking forward to having more time and energy to contribute to that effort.

What’s one “only at Darden” moment you’ll never forget?

Cold calls are as inseparable from Darden as the case method. You hear about them early on, almost with a sense of mystique. Seeing and experiencing them for the first time is a different matter. Over time, it becomes part of the learning process; we adapt and become more comfortable being uncomfortable. However, I will not forget the last session in an elective course, on a Sunday morning, when the cold calls came in rapid succession, and everyone got one. We walked out for a break, dazed by what had just happened. It reminded me of board meetings when questions come from every direction. Darden emphasizes the importance of preparing future leaders and managers; this moment underscores that preparation takes many forms.