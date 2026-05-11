‘It’s Magical in the Classroom Here’: Dr. Paul Matherne Retires From Darden

By Molly Mitchell

After more than a decade helping Darden students navigate the intersection of business, medicine and leadership, Dr. Paul Matherne is retiring from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, capping a career that has spanned pediatric cardiology, medical research, hospital leadership and the classroom.

His journey with Darden began in 2008, when he arrived as an Executive MBA student.

“Failure,” he says candidly when asked why he sought out an MBA. At the time he was running a lab doing medical research, but securing and keeping NIH funding was a constant obstacle.

Encouraged by a mentor, he pursued the Executive MBA at Darden, graduating in 2010 — a decision that transformed not only his career, but also the way he approached problems, leadership and teaching.

“I think the most important thing that the MBA did was help me think differently about everything,” he says.

That shift in perspective proved pivotal for Matherne’s next career phase. “Getting the MBA has allowed me to do so many things that I was not going to be able to do before,” he says. He left the Darden classroom more equipped for his subsequent transition from clinical practice and research into administrative leadership, serving in roles including chief medical officer of UVA’s Children’s Hospital and later as interim chief medical officer of the UVA Health System during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In medicine,” he says, “You learn that you’ve got to be fast and you’ve got to be right.” But in leadership roles like running a hospital, he learned it’s best to take a different approach. “It’s about looking at lots of options to solve problems…and not locking in on an answer right away.” That flexibility allows teams to participate constructively in decision-making.

“If you have smart people, if you wait with a little guidance, they’re going to get where they need to get,” he says.

Parallel to his advancing career in the UVA Health system, Matherne cultivated a teaching career at Darden, crediting mentors like Casey Lichtendahl, Mary Margaret Frank, Mark Lipson, Robert Carraway and others who helped him learn and perfect the case method.

“I’ve never given a straight-up lecture since I got my MBA,” he says. “The case method is just so amazing.”